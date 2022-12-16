ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Girls Inc. of Jacksonville – After-School Program Site Lead

The Part-time Elementary Site Leader is responsible for the management and oversight of the organization’s elementary school programs and PT employees, at a specific school site during each school year and summer camp, with the support and oversight of the Elementary Program Manager. Must have adequate computer skills. Essential...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Salvation Army – Special Events Manager/Volunteer Coordinator

Plans, coordinates and supervises arrangements for selected special event functions in Northeast Florida to include the Clay County Red Kettle Campaign; researches and secures location, facilities, transportation, and equipment; recruits, assigns, and supervises volunteers; monitors event functions to ensure events run smoothly; serves as liaison to the Public Relations Coordinator in order to obtain media opportunities. Key responsibilities include planning and analyzing cost-effective events, setting revenue goals, forming relationships with volunteers and donors. Recruits, trains, coordinates, and monitors the work of volunteers ensuring ample staff to meet event or campaign needs; prepares records and reports regarding the same; supervises Red Kettle Assistant(s) during the Holiday season.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

