Hershey, PA

Lower Dauphin wrestlers survive plucky Mechanicsburg to notch first dual win of season

Lower Dauphin wrestlers took their Wednesday night trip to Mechanicsburg seriously and understood the Wildcats posed a legitimate threat to win their Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup. And through the early bouts of the evening, Mechanicsburg did push Lower Dauphin, but a slight edge in experience and a hefty dose of firepower from its “Murderer’s Row” lifted LD to a 36-21 win.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff

Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
HERSHEY, PA
Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet

The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax

The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
HALIFAX, PA
Line Mountain wrestling tops Newport

The Line Mountain wrestling team defeated Newport, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
NEWPORT, PA
‘I was astounded’: Penn State teammates impressed with Drew Allar’s development

Already holding an insurmountable lead, it didn’t really affect the outcome of the game. But the play of the day during Penn State’s win at Indiana last month was Drew Allar’s bullet to Harrison Wallace III. Allar rolled right and, instead of waltzing into the end zone himself from a few yards out, he ripped a tight-window throw to Wallace for a score that showed off his arm and left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Meet Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class: Full breakdown from signing day

Early signing day is almost in the books. Penn State wrapped up most of its 2023 recruiting cycle with 22 prospects signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Penn State’s only verbal commit who has yet to sign is four-star safety Conrad Hussey. The Florida native, after visiting Florida State and Miami the last two weekends, is scheduled to make his decision on Wednesday night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
‘They are getting a dog’: Lamont Payne ready to get to work after signing with Penn State

Lamont Payne had to admit this is all a bit surreal. Kids say that word —surreal — a lot on singing day, and it is warranted because it is a life-changing time for them and their families. But when Payne, who inked his letter of intent with Penn State Wednesday, found himself talking about things being surreal, he didn’t leave it with the family. He talked about his community, too.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’

Penn State great LaVar Arrington was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Las Vegas. The standout linebacker is the 26th member of the Nittany Lions’ program to enter the Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-American at Penn State (1998, 1999) and Arrington won the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in 1999.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
