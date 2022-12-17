Read full article on original website
Third-quarter rally helps propel Red Land girls basketball to 56-40 victory over Milton Hershey
Red Land won their second game in as many nights as the Patriots dispatched Milton Hershey 56-40 Wednesday. The Patriots held just a one-point lead early in the second half but a 19-9 third-quarter run opened up a 14-point lead that proved to be all the cushion that they would need.
Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone contest
Thirteen different Cedar Cliff girls basketball players hit the scoresheet as the Colts defeated Hershey, 67-15, in a Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night. Alexis Buie led all scorers with 16 points and Olivia Jones added 11 for Cedar Cliff, who is now 8-0 on the season. Hershey is...
Lower Dauphin wrestlers survive plucky Mechanicsburg to notch first dual win of season
Lower Dauphin wrestlers took their Wednesday night trip to Mechanicsburg seriously and understood the Wildcats posed a legitimate threat to win their Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup. And through the early bouts of the evening, Mechanicsburg did push Lower Dauphin, but a slight edge in experience and a hefty dose of firepower from its “Murderer’s Row” lifted LD to a 36-21 win.
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff
Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
Tyshawn Russell’s 24-point outing sparks Bishop McDevitt boys basketball in convincing victory against Camp Hill
Bishop McDevitt cruised to a lopsided 87-48 victory against Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Capital action Tuesday. After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Crusaders strung together a 27-14 second-quarter run to blow things wide open. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 23-4 in the fourth quarter to ice the ‘W’.
Trinity girls basketball falls to Columbia behind 31-point performance by Bri Droege
Bri Droege poured in 31 points for the Columbia girls basketball team in a 53-48 non-conference victory over Trinity Wednesday night. Droege scored 15 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter, accounting for all but 2 of Columbia’s 17 in the final stanza. Columbia is now 4-0 on the season.
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to Westwood, S.C. in holiday tournament finale
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team lost its final game of the United Bank Holiday Invitational Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wednesday morning to Westwood, S.C., by a score of 52-41. Jill Jekot scored 27 points in the losing cause and was named to the All-Tournament team. Jekot shot 11-for-20...
Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet
The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax
The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
Line Mountain wrestling tops Newport
The Line Mountain wrestling team defeated Newport, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
Video: Harrisburg’s do-it-all football star Kyle Williams Jr. says he is ready to leave his mark at Temple
Kyle Williams Jr. proved in his high school football career at Harrisburg that you don’t have to be the biggest or fastest guy to have an impact out on the field. The 6-foot, 190-pound running back— he plays slot receiver too— left his mark on the Cougars’ program by outworking everyone and playing physical.
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
‘A dream come true’: Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. signs with Temple Owls
Kyle Williams Jr. knows the plan Temple has cooked up for him. He will play some running back. He will probably motion out wide some, too, in the passing game.
‘I was astounded’: Penn State teammates impressed with Drew Allar’s development
Already holding an insurmountable lead, it didn’t really affect the outcome of the game. But the play of the day during Penn State’s win at Indiana last month was Drew Allar’s bullet to Harrison Wallace III. Allar rolled right and, instead of waltzing into the end zone himself from a few yards out, he ripped a tight-window throw to Wallace for a score that showed off his arm and left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
Penn State’s 2023 class includes athletes who could help next season’s ‘D’ at one its most interesting spots
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State’s 2022 defense was one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive units during the regular season. The Nittany Lions’ fan base will get one more look at coordinator Manny Diaz’s troops when the 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl.
Four Penn State players get Teslas for a year in NIL deal with Pa. company
Four Penn State University Nittany Lion football players will be driving Teslas around campus as part of a Name-Image-Likeness deal signed with Pa.-based Inch & Co. Inch & Co. said Abdul Carter, Drew Allar, Kalen King and Olu Fashanu each received a Tesla with the company logo on the side. Inch said the players will own the cars for one year.
Meet Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class: Full breakdown from signing day
Early signing day is almost in the books. Penn State wrapped up most of its 2023 recruiting cycle with 22 prospects signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Penn State’s only verbal commit who has yet to sign is four-star safety Conrad Hussey. The Florida native, after visiting Florida State and Miami the last two weekends, is scheduled to make his decision on Wednesday night.
Signing day 2023: What Penn State football fans should expect
The early signing period is finally here. After months and, in some cases, years of camps, visits, letters, calls and texts, thousands of 2023 prospects will send in their signed letters of intent on Wednesday — making verbal commitments official. There will be surprises across the country; there always...
‘They are getting a dog’: Lamont Payne ready to get to work after signing with Penn State
Lamont Payne had to admit this is all a bit surreal. Kids say that word —surreal — a lot on singing day, and it is warranted because it is a life-changing time for them and their families. But when Payne, who inked his letter of intent with Penn State Wednesday, found himself talking about things being surreal, he didn’t leave it with the family. He talked about his community, too.
James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’
Penn State great LaVar Arrington was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Las Vegas. The standout linebacker is the 26th member of the Nittany Lions’ program to enter the Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-American at Penn State (1998, 1999) and Arrington won the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in 1999.
