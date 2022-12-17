ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal ruling allows transgender girls’ to compete in female high school sports in Conn.

By Bob Wilson
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal appeals court dismissed a challenge to the state’s policy – allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ high school sports Friday.

Four female track athletes filed a lawsuit, claiming it was unfair that transgender females could participate in girls’ sports.

News 8 spoke with attorneys on both sides of the ruling.

The female track athletes who filed the lawsuit were not available for comment, but their attorney at Alliance Defending Freedom spoke for them and said, “the decision sets back women’s rights 50 years.”

While the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorney said the decision is “a step in the right direction against discrimination.”

Transgender athletes score legal victory in Connecticut case

“This is a well-deserved victory, a total victory for our clients Andrea and Terry,” American Civil Liberties Union Attorney, Elana Bildner said.

In 2020, the track athletes who filed the lawsuit spoke out at a news conference, after repeatedly finishing behind two transgender athletes, who won a combined 15 girls’ state indoor or outdoor championship races since 2017.

“In Connecticut you allowed biological males to come in to dominate women’s sports, so we are disappointed with the outcome and we are currently evaluating our next steps,” Attorney Kiefer said.

The attorney for ACLU said they have not yet spoken to the transgender athletes, one of them was out of the country.

“Connecticut does not have to be forced to discriminate against students, which is what the plaintiffs in this lawsuit want to do, they wanted to force the state of Connecticut to discriminate against trans kids,” ACLU Attorney Bildner said.

The CIAC said their policy that athletes can participate in any sport as the gender that they identify with, is meant to include everyone.

In reaction to the ruling, CIAC released the following statement:

“The CIAC was confident in its inclusionary policies from the onset of this case. The CIAC is pleased with the decision of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the lower court’s dismissal.”

It is unclear if there will be an appeal in this case.

Ya Der Hey!
4d ago

So why does it always fall this way? Why don't biological transgendered females want to compete against the boys?!! I think we all know the answer to that.

Mutts Rule
4d ago

All female athletes need to bail on this convoluted system. You'd end up with just the males who failed against other males on the girls' teams. As an athlete as a kid, hs & college, My heart breaks for them

Hatrick
4d ago

Allow me to fix this headline..... Federal ruling allows boys’ to compete in female high school sports in Conn.🤔🤭

