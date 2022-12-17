ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Vacation or staycation? It's the big question for many planning last second holiday trips

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Everett Allen
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze

SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Prep your home for the cold while gone on Holiday

Many people will be leaving this weekend for the Christmas holiday, but with extreme cold weather expected to move in on Thursday evening, is your home prepared?. To get your home prepped, Air & Plumbing Today's Matthew Perry says problems can begin when people do not winterize their home before the temperature drops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Memorial service honors 165 homeless who died this year in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - While the homeless population in San Antonio has remained stable in recent years, the need for support services skyrockets when temperatures plummet. Tonight is a particularly sad occasion for everyone involved in the homeless community. As the city hosts the 16th annual Homeless Persons Memorial at 7...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

45th Annual Cowboy Breakfast canceled for 2023

SAN ANTONIO - One of San Antonio’s biggest and most loved events will not be happening in 2023. On Tuesday, the 2023 Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced the event won’t be happening but, “thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024. We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAWS gives tips on how to prepare for the cold weather this week

SAN ANTONIO - As cold weather moves in this week, San Antonio Water System is reminding customers of ways to prepare. With freezing temperatures expected across the region, faucets and water pipes should be protected so they don't burst. Foam insulation can be found in hardware stores, but pipes can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio braces for extremely cold Christmas

SAN ANTONIO - Showers will develop overnight into early Monday. Expect a wet morning commute around San Antonio and eastward. Lows in the mid 40s. Showers are expected Monday morning, then activity will push east into the afternoon. Clearing skies to the west, may try and see a peak of sunshine before sunset in SA. Otherwise, staying mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Western zone will warm into the 60s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

EXTREME COLD! Get ready for wind chills near zero

SAN ANTONIO - We are 4 days away from Christmas! Arctic Front Arrives Thursday. A HARD FREEZE WATCH goes into effect noon Thursday. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect until noon Friday. Wind Chills Near 0 expected. Most locations north of San Antonio will stay below freezing until Saturday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Bundle up, freezing temperatures on the way!

SAN ANTONIO - Hard Freeze Watch Thursday Evening to Saturday Morning. Wind Chill Watch Thursday Evening to Friday Morning for the entire area. Wednesday starts mostly cloudy then turns partly sunny and will actually feel nice in the afternoon with a light breeze and highs in the upper 50s. It will also be a great day to get all your cold weather preps done around the house before the arctic cold front arrives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

4,500 local kids received Christmas gifts from the Salvation Army

SAN ANTONIO - Around town, Christmas wishes are coming true, thanks to the Salvation Army. The families of 4,500 local kids will receive gifts this year. Families will begin picking up boxes of toys and clothes Monday from the Salvation Army. It's all part of the Angel Tree program, which began way back in 1979 and has been bringing holiday cheer to families ever since.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'I could have had my foot amputated!' Demystifying rare pain syndrome

SAN ANTONIO - Keslyn Surovik played basketball, volleyball and softball, even competitive cheer. Then she developed ankle pain. In seventh grade, she had to have tarsal coalition surgery on her ankle. "My bones are fused together in my ankle, so my other doctor went in and split the bones apart...
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish fire at Northwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters fought quickly to extinguish a fire at a Northwest apartment complex. The incident happened at the 1500 block of Babcock Road at around 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke and fought the fire until they got more support from fire crews and they managed to fight the fire pretty quickly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect pulled out a knife and pushed victim down the stairs, according to police

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help finding Francisco Bustamante. On December 13, deputies were called to the 1000-block of Marbach Oaks for an assault. The caller said Francisco Bustamante had arrived at the location with a knife and tried to attack one of the victims. A witness in the area also called the sheriff’s office when they heard the fight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman suspects she was shot in head by 'possible' ex-boyfriend at local tavern

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being shot by who police say may be her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 11:50 p.m. after the woman was getting inside her car outside Two Rivers Tavern near 13500 O'Connor on the Northeast Side of town.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

GJ Kinne: How it all came together so quickly at UIW

GJ Kinne has coached his last game at UIW, but is on to Texas State where he hopes to turn around a program that hasn't had much success in over the last decade. He's off to a quick start in the recruiting process, landing several key instate prospects. Kinne took UIW to the FCS's Final 4, and Texas State is sure hoping he can continue his hot streak. Here's more from last week, in case you missed it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy