Vacation or staycation? It's the big question for many planning last second holiday trips

SAN ANTONIO - One of San Antonio’s biggest and most loved events will not be happening in 2023. On Tuesday, the 2023 Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced the event won’t be happening but, “thanks to the community outpouring of support, we are already planning 2024. We are very grateful to several of our local businesses and community members for reaching out to us with contributions and assistance.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO