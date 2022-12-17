ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 16

Nolan Forsyth
4d ago

good luck to this young fellow. prayers 🙏 for the family. and I hope this little guy a MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎅 🎄 ❤️

Terri England
3d ago

God does not make mistakes and baby boy you are a child of God. Prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sent to you and your parents. Merry Christmas 🎄🧑‍🎄❤️

Myra Sepulveda
4d ago

you're a God's creation and you will be fine keep fighting little man cuz you are a fighter

fox26houston.com

Local clinic stepping up to make holiday magic for struggling family

The Grims family of six has had a tough November and December. After hearing about their hardship, the staff at Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center started gathering donations amongst themselves to help out. With their help, the family is looking forward to a much better holiday. If you would like to contribute, please visit Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center at 5400 Griggs Rd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77021 (832) 828-2100. Ashton, girl age 5, size 7, shoe 12 Jamboree, boy age 3, size 5 shoe 10 Zariah, girl age 2, size 4 shoe 8 Baby Gregory, 5 mos size 6-9mos Grandfather Shirt XL, Pants 32-33 Shoes 12.5 (orthopedic) Grandmother Size Small Pants, size 8 Shoes, size 8.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston Zoo's longest living resident dies days after celebrating 45th birthday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest male orangutan and the Houston Zoo's longest-term resident, died just days after celebrating his 45th birthday on Dec. 8, zoo officials announced Wednesday morning. Despite surpassing the expected lifespan of roughly 30 to 40 years for great apes in the wild, the elder primate suffered from advanced heart disease, a common problem in adult male orangutans.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing

HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston holiday bar hop

While Santa's at the workshop, Carolina hops in his sleigh and jingles all around town getting her holiday cheer from some Christmas spirits on the rocks. This is a Houston holiday bar hop to Lei Low, Monkey's Tail, Betelgeuse Betelgeuse & Porch Swing Pub. Drink up, Grinches!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Southwest Santa Claus toy giveaway planned

Thanks to professional bodyguard Truck, it will be a very Merry Christmas for some families in the Houston area. He joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored with details about a toy giveaway happening on Christmas Eve.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Warming centers opening in Galveston, Houston amid arctic blast

Several warming centers are starting to open up in Houston and its surrounding areas and the Salvation Army here in Galveston says its emergency overnight shelter last night was already over capacity with nearly 100 people. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee is reporting from Galveston at Salvation Army with a look at preparations for the arctic blast.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive

HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas mom has hands and feet amputated after giving birth

PLEASANTON, Texas — A Texas mom who gave birth to a baby girl nearly lost her life in the days after the delivery, according to KSAT in San Antonio. Jacob and Krystina Pacheco welcomed their daughter in October. Shortly after, Krystina developed an infection and was put on life support.
PLEASANTON, TX
thekatynews.com

NAM Gives Blessings For More Than 1,000 Families In A Single Day

Friday was the first day of blessing over 1,000 families at Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), and the blessings will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Dozens of volunteers turned out to help distribute gifts and food to the families who registered for NAM’s Holiday Food and Toy Project, along with State Representative, Sam Harless, who came to offer support for NAM’s efforts.
HOUSTON, TX

