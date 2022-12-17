Read full article on original website
Nolan Forsyth
4d ago
good luck to this young fellow. prayers 🙏 for the family. and I hope this little guy a MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎅 🎄 ❤️
Reply
8
Terri England
3d ago
God does not make mistakes and baby boy you are a child of God. Prayers 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 sent to you and your parents. Merry Christmas 🎄🧑🎄❤️
Reply
3
Myra Sepulveda
4d ago
you're a God's creation and you will be fine keep fighting little man cuz you are a fighter
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Local clinic stepping up to make holiday magic for struggling family
The Grims family of six has had a tough November and December. After hearing about their hardship, the staff at Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center started gathering donations amongst themselves to help out. With their help, the family is looking forward to a much better holiday. If you would like to contribute, please visit Texas Children's Pediatrics Palm Center at 5400 Griggs Rd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77021 (832) 828-2100. Ashton, girl age 5, size 7, shoe 12 Jamboree, boy age 3, size 5 shoe 10 Zariah, girl age 2, size 4 shoe 8 Baby Gregory, 5 mos size 6-9mos Grandfather Shirt XL, Pants 32-33 Shoes 12.5 (orthopedic) Grandmother Size Small Pants, size 8 Shoes, size 8.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Zoo's longest living resident dies days after celebrating 45th birthday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Rudi Valentino, North America's oldest male orangutan and the Houston Zoo's longest-term resident, died just days after celebrating his 45th birthday on Dec. 8, zoo officials announced Wednesday morning. Despite surpassing the expected lifespan of roughly 30 to 40 years for great apes in the wild, the elder primate suffered from advanced heart disease, a common problem in adult male orangutans.
Houston funeral home returns remains of loved ones after sudden closing
HOUSTON — Several families are getting relief and closure after a funeral home abruptly closed with their deceased family members locked inside. Nicole Patrick and her sister, Shelly Sweeny, said they have been trying to get in touch with someone at the Wingate Funeral Home for more than a month to get the ashes of their father, Clyde Thomas Hodges, Jr., and his death certificate. Their wait finally ended Tuesday after confronting a man at the funeral home who identified himself as the manager.
fox26houston.com
Houston holiday bar hop
While Santa's at the workshop, Carolina hops in his sleigh and jingles all around town getting her holiday cheer from some Christmas spirits on the rocks. This is a Houston holiday bar hop to Lei Low, Monkey's Tail, Betelgeuse Betelgeuse & Porch Swing Pub. Drink up, Grinches!
Texas Dad Goes Viral For Bad Bunny Christmas Lights Display
The dad posted a video of his light display on TikTok.
fox26houston.com
Houston New Year's Eve parties: Masquerade Ball, Houston Aquarium, Gatsby’s House
HOUSTON - The 2022 year is coming to a close, and it's time to welcome in 2023 and prepare to mess up the date on all of our documents for at least a week or two. The new year is a time for celebration and excitement for what might come and Houston is a great city to experience everything a New Year's Eve party has to bring.
Click2Houston.com
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
fox26houston.com
Southwest Santa Claus toy giveaway planned
Thanks to professional bodyguard Truck, it will be a very Merry Christmas for some families in the Houston area. He joins The Isiah Factor: Uncensored with details about a toy giveaway happening on Christmas Eve.
fox26houston.com
Warming centers opening in Galveston, Houston amid arctic blast
Several warming centers are starting to open up in Houston and its surrounding areas and the Salvation Army here in Galveston says its emergency overnight shelter last night was already over capacity with nearly 100 people. FOX 26’s Natalie Hee is reporting from Galveston at Salvation Army with a look at preparations for the arctic blast.
fox26houston.com
Popular musicians join forces to raise funds for Christmas toys in Houston
A local chiropractor works all year long, raising funds to help hundreds of children experience a brighter Christmas. He and his family continually help more kids every year. They put on quite a star-studded event to help raise funds for their important cause.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
fox26houston.com
Houston's airports gear up for final rush before Christmas as bitterly cold weather approaches
HOUSTON - Saturday and Christmas Day aren't expected to be busy fly days. However, on Thursday and Friday, more than 300,000 people are expected to fly out of Hobby and Bush Airports in Houston. You never know what to expect when flying around the holidays. "It wasn't bad for a...
fox26houston.com
Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive
HOUSTON - You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need. Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good...
Woman shot in head shortly after leaving northeast-side bar, possibly by ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO — A young woman was shot in the head shortly after she left a northeast-side bar late Tuesday night, police say. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 13500 block of O'Connor Road near Fountainwood. Police say the 24-year-old woman had just left the bar with a...
Texas mom has hands and feet amputated after giving birth
PLEASANTON, Texas — A Texas mom who gave birth to a baby girl nearly lost her life in the days after the delivery, according to KSAT in San Antonio. Jacob and Krystina Pacheco welcomed their daughter in October. Shortly after, Krystina developed an infection and was put on life support.
'Disrespected' | Daughters say sudden closure of SW Houston funeral home has them waiting for father's remains
HOUSTON — The lights are on outside the Wingate Funeral Home, but inside, there’s no sign of life. It's a tough situation for several Houston families that said they're waiting for their loved ones' remains to be returned. They said the southwest-side funeral home seemingly shut down unannounced.
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
thekatynews.com
NAM Gives Blessings For More Than 1,000 Families In A Single Day
Friday was the first day of blessing over 1,000 families at Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), and the blessings will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Dozens of volunteers turned out to help distribute gifts and food to the families who registered for NAM’s Holiday Food and Toy Project, along with State Representative, Sam Harless, who came to offer support for NAM’s efforts.
San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast officially canceled for 2023
Organizers of the event said the costs required to produce it have gone up.
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Comments / 16