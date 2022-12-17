ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

12-year-old involved in shooting in Lakeland, police say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 5 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a 12-year-old was involved in a shooting on Friday night.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be an accident.

The child was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert.

Police did not give an update as to how the child is doing.

No other information was immediately available.

