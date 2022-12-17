It doesn’t feature a home-run derby as we see in Major League Baseball. There’s no slam-dunk or three-point competition the likes of which we see in the NBA. Come to think of it, if it did, it might receive more viewership. The National Football League’s all-star game has oft been criticized. Let’s be honest. It’s the only football game that none of us have any interest in watching. It’s always cool to see which Philadelphia Eagles earn among football’s elite. We talk about snubs in the City of Brotherly Love often (and we’ll probably get into a few later). This time, however, the voters have done a much better job.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO