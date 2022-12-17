ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ohio State football: Buckeyes underwhelm on signing day

The Ohio State football team finished up early signing day with not a lot of surprises. This class failed to deliver top-end talent. The Ohio State football team had an uninspiring early national signing day. Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson swung and missed on its top two targets in defensive ends Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei. A major letdown indeed as these two five-star prospects would have added the firepower that the Buckeyes needed to close out the class. Uiagalelei chose Oregon while Wilson picked Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Eight Philadelphia Eagles deservedly earn Pro Bowl nominations

It doesn’t feature a home-run derby as we see in Major League Baseball. There’s no slam-dunk or three-point competition the likes of which we see in the NBA. Come to think of it, if it did, it might receive more viewership. The National Football League’s all-star game has oft been criticized. Let’s be honest. It’s the only football game that none of us have any interest in watching. It’s always cool to see which Philadelphia Eagles earn among football’s elite. We talk about snubs in the City of Brotherly Love often (and we’ll probably get into a few later). This time, however, the voters have done a much better job.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy