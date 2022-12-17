Read full article on original website
Accused driver in deadly car v tree crash blames girlfriend, documents say
YAKIMA, Wash. — The driver suspected of crashing into a tree on Lincoln Avenue in a collision that killed one woman and injured another appeared in the Yakima County Court on December 20, according to court documents. Shane Dillian Kroeger, 25, made a preliminary appearance in court and was...
Court to determine if teens will be tried as adults
WALLA WALLA – With three teenage boys, all from Kennewick, now in custody in Walla Walla County for their alleged involvement in the death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24, the court will hold a hearing to determine if they should be tried as juveniles or be tried in adult court.
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
Vehicle recovered in pursuit Sunday
News release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram:. December 17, 2022 at 12:00p.m., a Pendleton resident reported that theft of his white 2001 Ford F250 from the drive way of his residence by unknown suspect(s). A Pendleton Police Department patrol officer responded to the residence of the victim and took the theft report.
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
Umatilla drug dealer gets 10 years
PORTLAND, Ore.—A known drug dealer from Umatilla County, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today after he was convicted at trial on multiple felony drug and firearm charges. Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, a resident of Umatilla, Oregon, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and four years’ supervised...
MISSING: Endangered individual with dementia
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered individual. The missing adult man has dementia and was last seen around 72nd Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding the pictured man’s whereabouts should contact...
Firefighters respond to laundromat fire in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Crews from the City of Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District #5 are responding to a laundromat fire in Sunnyside, according to Fire District #5. The fire is located at the South of 1st St. and Lincoln Ave. Officials are asking the public to...
High school students in Kennewick coordinate holiday food drive
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A holiday food drive through the Kennewick School District brought in 7,730 pounds of food for Second Harvest Tri-Cities, according to KSD. The food drive was coordinated by the Kennewick High School ASB vice president, Emma Rodriguez, according to KSD. Other ASB officers and leadership students helped in the efforts.
Car v. tree crash kills one in Yakima; driver in custody
YAKIMA, Wash. – One woman is dead and another is injured after a car crashed into a tree around 5:15 a.m. December 19 in the 300 block of E Lincoln Ave., according to the Yakima Police Department. The two women were passengers in a Subaru Impreza that drove off...
Driver bit by Grant County K9 after pursuit early Monday morning
MATTAWA — A driver who reportedly led deputies on a pursuit early Monday morning was bit by a Grant County K9 after he was found hiding behind some bushes. At about 1:30 a.m., a vehicle on Road T.5 reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting a Grant County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. The deputy had to drive off the road to avoid a head-on collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
Othello man indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges. Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
First flu death reported in Benton-Franklin Health District
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The first death of the 2022-2023 flu season has been reported in Franklin County by the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), according to a press release from the district. A man in his 90s in Franklin County marks the area’s first influenza-associated death. “Our hearts go...
Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons. The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
WSDOT: ‘Tangled’ semi-trucks stop traffic on I-82 between Yakima & Selah
YAKIMA, Wash. — A crash involving at least two semi-trucks on I-82 between Yakima and Selah has forced eastbound traffic into a standstill for several miles. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic is stopped at milepost 32 due to a crash that’s fully blocking the roadway. Sounds like a couple semis are tangled on I-82 between Selah...
One in critical condition after shooting outside Pasco bar
PASCO, Wash. – One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside Kahlua’s Bar in Pasco on December 18. According to Sergeant Davis with the Pasco Police two groups of people got in an altercation in the bar and were told to leave. As the two groups left the bar, the situation escalated and one group shot at the other.
Public Works in Pasco explains budget, protocols for winter road conditions
PASCO, Wash. — As ice refreezes and snowfall begins to stick once again, cities must maintain the streets for its citizens. How does the city pay for this need and implement action? The city of Pasco’s Deputy Public Works Director, John Millan, broke down the city’s snow and ice budget for NonStop Local.
Semi crash blocking I-82 near Yakima Avenue
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:23 p.m. I-82 is back open, though travelers may experience delays. The right lane has been reopened, but the left is still closed. DECEMBER 19, 2022 2:02 p.m. A crash involving two semi trucks is currently blocking both eastbound lanes of I-82 and Yakima Avenue. According to...
