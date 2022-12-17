ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

Man found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO
edglentoday.com

Teen Shot and Wounded On Friday Remains In "Critical" Condition

ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided a brief update today on the 14-year-old area juvenile who was shot on Friday afternoon and transported to a St. Louis Hospital. This was the statement from Chief Ford: "One of our detectives spoke with a family member today and confirmed that...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Moro man charged in alleged road rage incident

Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
BETHALTO, IL
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Teenager airlifted after being shot in Alton home

ALTON, Ill. — A teenager was critically injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in Alton. The Alton Police Department said police were made aware of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m., when they were notified of a gunshot victim at Alton Memorial Hospital. Police arrived to the hospital and discovered the victim was a 14-year-old who lives in the area.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Doris Woody

Doris J. Woody, 89, of Bethalto, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 3:00pm, while at Cedarhurst in Bethalto. She was born on July 28, 1933, in Richland, MO, the daughter of James and Lois (Warner) Chalfant. Doris married James B. Woody on March 31, 1951, in Yellville, AR.
BETHALTO, IL
KMOV

Metro East man pleads guilty to assaulting Park Rangers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis man pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer on Monday. According to The United States Attorney’s Office, Park Rangers made a traffic stop of a car in the Old Cathedral parking lot. Antoine L. Hawkin, 38, was in the driver’s seat and admitted that he had been drinking.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

3 Collinsville Police Officers Sworn In

Three new officers in the Collinsville Police Department have been sworn in and will begin their patrol duties in the community in the near future. One is Troy LeCroy who comes to Collinsville after serving for 17 months in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Another, Sergio Perez-Lamas, has worked...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Weapons charges for two Alton men

A saturation patrol by the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force on Thursday in Alton resulted in a couple of arrests on weapons charges. Officers allegedly found a 9mm handgun in a vehicle occupied by 20-year-old Daron S. Hearn and 23-year-old Keith A. Sanders, both of Alton. Hearn was charged...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Man found dead in north St. Louis Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in north St. Louis Tuesday. The man was found dead in the 8800 block of Lowell before 1:15 p.m. His cause of death has not been released. No other details have been made available. This...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

