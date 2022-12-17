Obituary: David Michael Munger

We are saddened to announce the passing of David Michael Munger on Dec. 14, 2022, due to a long term illness. He was 64 years old but led a fulfilling life. David worked his way through the ranks as a firefighter for the City of Cullman eventually settling at the top as fire chief for a number of years. Upon retirement, he continued on as a fire investigator. He loved cooking, working in his garden, woodworking and vacationing at the beach, but his greatest joy came from his three grandkids.

David is survived by his wife, Sherry, his children, Brittany (Tige) Rodgers and Jason (Anna) Munger, his three grandchildren, Macnair Rodgers, and Eleanor and Matilda Munger as well as five siblings: James (Karen), Tom (Connie), Billy (Carmen), Matt (Melissa) and Christy Munger. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Patricia Munger.

An informal memorial service will be held at the chapel at Stone Bridge Farms on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munger family.