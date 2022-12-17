ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement

It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Jack and Tiger lead tributes to departing NBC commentators: "You understood us"

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods led the tributes to departing NBC commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. News filtered through in early December that Koch, 70, and Maltbie, 73, were not having their contracts renewed after decades of service. The duo expressed their shock at the decision. Maltbie had been...
The Spun

thecomeback.com

Legendary golfer sues son and grandson

Legendary golfer Gary Player has “reluctantly” decided to sue his son and grandson over memorabilia that he says they have sold or tried to sell despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to him. The three-time Masters’ winner filed a lawsuit in May in Palm Beach County...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
GolfWRX

The biggest single equipment change that helped your score? – GolfWRXers discuss

“But in the past few years, I’ve been more honest with myself and made changes like getting rid of my four iron in favor of a hybrid among 3-4 other changes. If you had to pick one thing, e.g. using a 4/5 wood instead of a 3 wood, using lighter/graphite shafts, putting more hybrids into play, etc. – what would you say has made the most positive impact on your score?”
GolfWRX

Six-year-old golf prodigy signs Name, Image and Likeness deal with bag manufacturer

Last weekend, the PNC Championship saw golf legend Vijay Singh team up with his son Qass to defeat the John Daly duo I and II. Behind them, and in eighth place, were Tiger Woods and son Charlie, for obvious reasons the most-discussed 13-year-old in the golfing world. Both found their respective leg injuries just too much of a handicap to repeat last year’s flying runner-up position, but still looked to have a heap of fun.
thecomeback.com

ESPN Sioux Falls

