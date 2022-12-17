“But in the past few years, I’ve been more honest with myself and made changes like getting rid of my four iron in favor of a hybrid among 3-4 other changes. If you had to pick one thing, e.g. using a 4/5 wood instead of a 3 wood, using lighter/graphite shafts, putting more hybrids into play, etc. – what would you say has made the most positive impact on your score?”

2 DAYS AGO