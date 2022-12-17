Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement
It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
Watch: Tiger Woods composes while Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and other TaylorMade stars sing 'We Wish You A Merry Christmas'
TaylorMade is usually good for a few highlight social media posts this time of year. Whether it be matching Christmas sweaters or re-creating the famous pole scene from “A Christmas Story,” the golf-equipment giant brings the heat during the holidays. This year, it’s much of the same.
golfmagic.com
Jack and Tiger lead tributes to departing NBC commentators: "You understood us"
Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods led the tributes to departing NBC commentators Gary Koch and Roger Maltbie. News filtered through in early December that Koch, 70, and Maltbie, 73, were not having their contracts renewed after decades of service. The duo expressed their shock at the decision. Maltbie had been...
Jordan Spieth on the joy of trash-talking Tiger Woods
It's one of sport's most unfamiliar sights -- Tiger Woods standing idly by as his opponents are crowned winners.
Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To The Decision By The Masters
The Masters made a massive decision on Tuesday morning regarding LIV Golf players for next year's tournament. Chairman Fred Ridley announced that any golfer who qualified for the tournament based on the previous criteria will be invited to play in the 2023 tournament. That means even LIV Golf players can play, despite the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's continued feud.
thecomeback.com
Legendary golfer sues son and grandson
Legendary golfer Gary Player has “reluctantly” decided to sue his son and grandson over memorabilia that he says they have sold or tried to sell despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to him. The three-time Masters’ winner filed a lawsuit in May in Palm Beach County...
Nelly Korda steals spotlight the last 2 tournaments of year
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lee Trevino was holding court on the practice range at the PNC Championship as only he can, mixing swing advice with Merry Mex humor. He stopped to watch one player swing. It was Nelly Korda, and he joined a growing fan club. “These boys better...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Sungjae Im gifts each wedding guest signed piece of golf equipment
PGA Tour pro Sungjae Im gave each of his wedding guests a very special gift over the weekend: a Scotty Cameron putter. Im confirmed he got hitched via his official Instagram page. Before he said 'I do', he posted a story revealing the signed gifts. The 24-year-old - who is...
GolfWRX
The biggest single equipment change that helped your score? – GolfWRXers discuss
“But in the past few years, I’ve been more honest with myself and made changes like getting rid of my four iron in favor of a hybrid among 3-4 other changes. If you had to pick one thing, e.g. using a 4/5 wood instead of a 3 wood, using lighter/graphite shafts, putting more hybrids into play, etc. – what would you say has made the most positive impact on your score?”
GolfWRX
Six-year-old golf prodigy signs Name, Image and Likeness deal with bag manufacturer
Last weekend, the PNC Championship saw golf legend Vijay Singh team up with his son Qass to defeat the John Daly duo I and II. Behind them, and in eighth place, were Tiger Woods and son Charlie, for obvious reasons the most-discussed 13-year-old in the golfing world. Both found their respective leg injuries just too much of a handicap to repeat last year’s flying runner-up position, but still looked to have a heap of fun.
thecomeback.com
The Masters makes huge decision on LIV Golf players
The Masters golf tournament which annually takes place in April in Augusta,Ga, made a huge announcement regarding LIV players to play in next year’s tournament. It appears despite the rift between the PGA and LIV Tour players, the tournament will allow those players to participate in next year’s tournament.
Bold Statement From Augusta National on 2023 Masters
The divide in golf this past year has been leading headlines for several months. PGA players jumping the money fence to LIV and subsequently banishment brands those who took the bait. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley today released a statement regarding its decision about the 2023 Masters and a list...
Decision Made on LIV Golfers Playing at the 2023 Masters Tournament
Here is how the 2023 Masters tournament will handle players currently on the LIV Golf circuit.
Comments / 0