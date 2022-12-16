Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Robbery related shooting sends 18-year-old to hospital, police arrest three
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 7:04 p.m. near 47th and Hampton. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Officials report that this shooting is related to a robbery....
'Going to be a long journey': Animal sanctuary staff continues healing after violent attack in Racine Co.
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A farm animal sanctuary in Racine County is recovering after a violent interaction on Friday. Two volunteers were seriously injured in an attack that led to a police standoff. The suspect - identified as 32-year-old Bradley Kubisiak - died from self-inflicted wounds. CBS 58...
Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
Union Grove man arrested for OWI while on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Union Grove man, who officials say was on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, has been arrested after officials say he was once again driving drunk. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Dec. 19, an off-duty sheriff's...
Touching tribute: Tiny Hooves Sanctuary honors volunteer killed by drunk driver
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A touching tribute to a life lost too soon. Tiny Hooves Sanctuary announced Tuesday, Dec. 20, they're honoring a 20-year-old Racine volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week. CBS 58 told you about Johanna Pascoe on Friday. The Racine County Sanctuary said on...
Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near 34th and Wells on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Milwaukee Police Department says, just after 7:30 a.m., police responded to an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building that offers transitional housing to homeless veterans. Upon arrival, officers encountered the man armed with a gun in a basement, while other residents were inside the building.
42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 2:27 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as...
Children of missing Franklin woman, Sandra Eckert, prepare for another holiday without answers
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Holiday stress comes in all sizes. For the children of a Franklin grandmother who's been missing for nearly two years, sadly, this Christmas comes without answers. The last 21 months have been a series of highs and lows for Sandra Eckert's children. They're still waiting...
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of USPS carrier killed in Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Dec. 21, ordered the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross -- a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier shot and killed in Milwaukee. "Mr. Cross was,...
Save lives, visit Milwaukee County Zoo for free during the 'Season of Giving' blood drive
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is preparing to offer an opportunity to gain free admission while also saving lives throughout the area. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting its 22nd annual 'Season of Giving' blood drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
32 dogs, puppies welcomed to Wisconsin after being rescued from commercial breeding facilities
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thirty-two dogs and puppies arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society on Friday, Dec. 16, after they were rescued from large-scale commercial breeders throughout the south. WHS says volunteers drove to Missouri to transport the dogs. This was made possible by the National Mill Dog...
Plow preps: Racine County focuses on I-94 corridor for potential storm
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With a big winter storm in the forecast for southeast Wisconsin, several counties are prepping their snowplows and clearing plans. Road maintenance is especially important as we enter a busy travel weekend, with crowded highways to be expected. Racine County has 57 plow drivers...
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar to close after 12 years in business
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, they will be closing their doors after 12 years in business. According to a post on their Facebook page, the decision did not come lightly. Stubby's owner, Brad Todd, said he plans to continue his passion...
'Take this seriously': Milwaukee city officials stress safety, patience during winter storm
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee city leaders and county officials are prioritizing safety as this winter storm progresses. Several departments throughout the city have all hands on deck to tackle this storm. The Department of Public Works hit the streets Wednesday at noon to pre-salt main and residential roads. The...
NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
Health professionals say Ascension puts 'profits over people' after cut to St. Francis Hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local health professionals are pushing back on a recent decision by Ascension Medical Group to close a labor and delivery unit at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. "They've yanked the rug out from beneath the south side of Milwaukee," Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals...
Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
'Life Time Brookfield' has tips for how to avoid getting a 'Santa Bod' over the holidays
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- So many of us are ready to make New Year's resolutions centered around having better overall health and being more fit. But the folks at Life Time Brookfield say just doing a few things right now before the holidays even begin can really get you pointing in the right direction and ahead of the game.
Talking with loved ones about home improvements during holiday visits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is when many families visit one another, more than perhaps any other time of the year. While it may not seem like the most obvious way to close out a holiday dinner, those visits may offer the best time to have a conversation with loved ones about making their home comfortable and safe in years ahead.
Drivers encouraged to prepare before traveling on busy, snowy roads this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you're doing any driving for the rest of the week, you can expect to be met with busier than usual roadways and winter weather conditions. According to AAA 2.2 million Wisconsinites plan to travel more than 50 miles over the weekend. That's about 100,000 more...
