Racine County, WI

CBS 58

Officer-involved shooting in Kenosha leaves 1 man dead

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha police and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 66-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following an officer-involved shooting near 34th and Wells on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Milwaukee Police Department says, just after 7:30 a.m., police responded to an active shooter at Vets Place Central, a building that offers transitional housing to homeless veterans. Upon arrival, officers encountered the man armed with a gun in a basement, while other residents were inside the building.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 2:27 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Save lives, visit Milwaukee County Zoo for free during the 'Season of Giving' blood drive

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is preparing to offer an opportunity to gain free admission while also saving lives throughout the area. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting its 22nd annual 'Season of Giving' blood drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar to close after 12 years in business

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, they will be closing their doors after 12 years in business. According to a post on their Facebook page, the decision did not come lightly. Stubby's owner, Brad Todd, said he plans to continue his passion...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

NICU babies dress in their holiday best at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- NICU babies at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine are getting into the holiday spirit. To put a smile on families' faces, NICU nurse, Loretta Myers -- with help of fellow nurses -- dressed the babies in their holiday best and captured images of the littlest patients spending the holiday at the Racine hospital.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles bringing a winter wonderland to southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ice artisans will begin offering a winter wonderland in Lake Geneva in January, with slides, caverns, tunnels, crawl spaces and sculptures made entirely from ice. To complete the winter wonderland aesthetic, they will also be featuring a horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, lighting features and...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

Talking with loved ones about home improvements during holiday visits

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is when many families visit one another, more than perhaps any other time of the year. While it may not seem like the most obvious way to close out a holiday dinner, those visits may offer the best time to have a conversation with loved ones about making their home comfortable and safe in years ahead.
MILWAUKEE, WI

