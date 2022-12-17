Read full article on original website
Midland girl gets special welcome home from the hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — A big welcome home for a mighty little Midland girl. Serenity Williams just got back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, after getting treated for a neurologic condition. When Williams arrived back home, she was greeted by more than just the loving arms of her family and...
WHAT-A-Tree! Woman goes viral with Whataburger-theme Christmas tree
MIDLAND, Texas — Many people give their Christmas tree a theme, but one Texas woman went all out to honor her favorite restaurant on her tree. Vivian Torres from Midland, Texas, decided to show her support to Whataburger with her What-A-Tree! The tree is covered in ornaments in the burger chain's signature "Whataburger Orange" color, as well as ornaments representing thier iconic drink cups and french fry holders.
New residents of The Field's Edge move in
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge. The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless. They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents. John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home...
City of Odessa warming shelter
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is operating a warming shelter that is open to anyone that needs a place to stay during the severe Arctic temperatures that are being forecasted. The warming shelter is at the Salvation Army facility, located at 810 East 11th Street, and will be open to the public until 8:00 […]
City of Midland holding shot clinic
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing
MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
WATCH: Golf cart parade, canned food drive in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families living in Midland’s Green Tree neighborhood came together to do some good for others on Monday night. There was a canned food drive and a golf cart parade. This is the event’s second year. The canned food will head to the West Texas Food Bank. ***** One by one, families […]
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
City Councilman Dan Corrales climbs water tower for inspection
MIDLAND, Texas — City Councilman Dan Corrales climbed hundred of feet into the air to help inspect a Midland water tower Wednesday. The tower, which is one of seven in Midland, currently holds up to one million gallons of water and must be inspected once a year. Corrales and...
Christmas in the Park celebration open to all
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Folks across the basin are invited to celebrate the holidays this year at Centennial Park! “Christmas in the Park” will take place from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 21st, at Centennial Park in Midland (located 200 West Wall Street). The event is put together by the First United Methodist […]
One more week until Midland ISD could have a new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — It won’t be long until Midland ISD gets a new superintendent-one that’s looking forward to hitting the ground running once she takes over the position. “So I think one of the biggest opportunities is establishing some consistency. We've been through quite a few superintendents in the last five or six years and that's difficult. That's difficult for students and parents and leaders and just the community in general. Because about the time you get something going there's a transition.” Dr. Stephanie Howard, the lone finalist for the position, said.
City of Odessa holiday schedules
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa wants to remind everyone that city offices will be closed, and trash pick-up will not be operating on December 23rd through December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holidays. The City of Odessa Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed during this time. To avoid any overflowing accumulation of […]
New Entertainment Complex in Midland Planned Where Costco Was Going In
Even though we missed out on a Costco being put in here in the Permian Basin, the city of Midland is now planning an entertainment complex at that site. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the proposed site where Costco was going to build before they canceled their plans, is now being proposed on the same area of land in west Midland.
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
Yum! I’ve Cracked The Code And Found The Best Nachos In Midland/Odessa!
Ok so I thought I had tried dang near every Mexican food restaurant in Midland-Odessa 10 times over but earlier this week I went to 1 of my favorites and decided to stray from my usual. Anytime I go to Jorge's Cafe in Odessa on 42nd street, it is either menudo because they have it any day of the week, or the green enchilada plate because that's my jam.
Midland Earthquake Felt in the Big Country Becomes Fourth Largest in Texas History
Abilene residents went into the weekend a little shaky as an earthquake rocked the Big Country on Friday, December 16th. The 5.4 earthquake was named the fourth largest in Texas history according to the United States Geological Survey's website. Because of Dyess Air Force Base, many Abilene residents thought maybe...
Midland man lights up Christmas with his home decorations
MIDLAND, Texas — Steve Quain has been living in Midland for almost 75 years. However, he has only been ramping up his Christmas decorations for the past 20 years. Walking into his Midland home is like entering the home of Mr. Claus himself, with 5,400 Christmas lights and over 40 Christmas trees.
Community celebrates assistant fire chief's retirement
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue's Assistant Chief Rodd Huber retired Friday. "It's been very rewarding, you know, you're doing something for your community," said Huber. "You know, you're doing something good for the people." Many community members showed up to celebrate his service, including his colleagues. "His time...
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
