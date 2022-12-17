Read full article on original website
Salvation Army needs $50,000 more to reach end-of-year donation goal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Salvation Army is racing to meet its red kettle donation goal by the end of the year. The Salvation Army is $50,000 behind its goal of $125,000 in donations. That goal is a lower amount than previous years. The kettles will be out in...
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Roanoke City residents have gone as far as calling and sending letters to the city council about it. “People are often standing...
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five-mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
Angel Tree program gives gifts to more than 1,000 children in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley families in need received presents Tuesday to put under the tree for Christmas morning. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes sure every child feels special this holiday season. Bags filled with toys and clothes went into the cars of families who need...
Memorial service honors lives of homeless people who passed away during 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A remembrance ceremony was held on Wednesday to honor the lives of homeless people who passed away in Roanoke City in 2022. The congregation sat silently at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church as dozens of names were read and a candle lit for each person who died without a home.
Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
Turkey giveaway draws crowd in Chatham
The line of cars snaked along Main Street and along Military Drive, working its way onto Whittle Street — finally reaching their destination — the Chatham Baptist Church parking lot. Robert Prunty, a Hampton University football coach and Chatham native, was there, waving and motioning them to queue up for a free turkey or ham.
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
EARLY YEARS: Encouraging gratitude and generosity in your kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Small children often show that they have big hearts. The key is to nurture that generosity as they grow older. “Making gratitude a part of your daily life is the best way to help children or teens to understand that they are present in the world around them, that there are many things that they can be thankful for, and that they have the responsibility and an opportunity to give back to make their community a better place,” says philanthropic advisor Shanna Hocking.
Prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many things can be a fire hazard during the holiday season, but one some may forget about is that Christmas tree. Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue tells us the dangers live cut Christmas trees can pose during the holiday season. ”We have a...
Roanoke’s 100-Miler kicks off January 8
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each January, hundreds of people in the Roanoke Valley commit to tracking their activity levels for 100 days with the goal of reaching a total of 100 miles. In 2023, kickoff of the 100-Miler is Sunday, January 8. The event is a chance to stay active...
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
Roanoke City Council set to hear from residents on Brandon Avenue housing development
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council members are expected to hear from residents on Monday night about a proposed housing development at Brandon Avenue. The public hearing at 7 p.m. comes after the Roanoke Planning Commission. for the rezoning of 29 townhomes in the Wasena neighborhood. R.P. Fralin, the...
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office brings holiday cheer through “Operation Christmas Joy”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “This year has been really hard because January and February I came close to death three times with COVID, pneumonia and a heart attack,” said Linda Lewis. It hasn’t been an easy year for longtime Franklin County residents Linda and Bob Lewis.
Town of Christiansburg spreads holiday cheer to Commonwealth Senior Living residents
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Christiansburg Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Commonwealth Senior Living Dec. 19. Through a partnership with PetSmart, residents received stuffed animals from the town. Director of Parks and Rec Brad Epperley says this is one of his favorite traditions each holiday season.
