Houston, AL

Obituary: Daniel Fulghum

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
Daniel Fulghum, 62 of Houston, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 17, 1959. Danny served honorably in the United States Army. He also worked at Cavalier Home Builders for 35 years and Winston Home Builders for 4 years. Danny loved his kids, but he loved his grandchildren even more.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison.

Danny is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Hammack; daughters, Jessica Courington (Tommie) and Becky Powell (Jeremy); grandchildren, Amber Powell, Daniel Powell, and Julie Courington; sister, Laura Marksberry (Jeff); brothers, Eddie Haynes (Yvette) and Allan Fulghum (Patty); father, Rayford Fulghum; foster sister, Cheryl Black (Tony); honorary family, Chris Davidson, Heather Davidson, and Alyssa Davidson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Gwendolyn Cochran McMullen; and son, Daniel Leon Fulghum Jr.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Martha King Capps

Funeral Service for Martha King Capps, age 85, of Jasper, will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home, interment in Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Capps passed away on Tuesday, Dec.20, 2022, at Walker Baptist Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1937, to Carl and Olga King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Capps; parents; and eight brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Tommy (Robbie) Woolsteen, Tami (Mark) Moore, Valerie (LaBron) Carroll, and Jason (Melody) Smith; grandchildren, Ashlyn Gardner, Rob Woolsteen, Presley Jane Moore, Rachel Carroll, Gracen Smith, Elijah Carroll, and Henderson Smith; and sisters, Jane Smith, Linda Coker, and Judy Walker.
JASPER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Wanda Jean Calvert

Funeral Service for Wanda Jean Calvert, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Mike Waters officiating, interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Calvert passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 20, 1941, to Edward and Lottie Baggett. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Verley Calvert Sr. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tommy) Murphree, Verley Gene (Crystal) Calvert Jr., and Martha Wilbanks; grandchildren, Brent (Amanda) Daniel, Amy (Robbie) Feenker, Kayla (Ed) Bailey, Lindsey Murphree, Madalyn (Tate) Brown, Karsen Wilbanks, and Levi Calvert; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Deborah) Baggett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: George “Pokey” Ronald Pattillo

George Ronald Pattillo, “Pokey” age 80 of Cullman died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard E. and Marcille Goodlett Pattillo; his brother, Keith E. Pattillo; and his son Clark Pattillo. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Virginia Self Pattillo; son, Patrick Pattillo, grandson, Justin Clark Pattillo; daughter-in-law, Daphne Byram Pattillo; and sister-in-law, Debra Dobbs Pattillo. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from noon until the Celebration of Mr. Pattillo’s life that will begin at 2 p.m. in Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John Richter officiating. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Yeager

Graveside Service for Justin Wayne Yeager, age 46, of Baileyton, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Cemetery with Jerry Harper officiating. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Yeager passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at UAB Hospital. He was born Feb. 22, 1976, to Jimmy and Judy Yeager. He loved Auburn, fishing, playing the guitar, and watching basketball. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his mother, Judy Yeager; sister, Jordan Yeager; and special cousin, Dylan Keller.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Danny S. Hinkle

Danny S. Hinkle, age 70, of Vinemont, Alabama gained his wings on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Danny was born in Langdale, Alabama on Sept. 23, 1952, to J.B. and Marianne Gillenwaters Hinkle. Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He lived life to the fullest surrounded by his family. He worked for 36 years for Willing Corporation and upon retirement, found his work passion, Storage Auctions. Danny and our daughter started a new phase by opening an Auction House that has kept them busy until his health declined. Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Marianne G. Elliott; father, J.B. Hinkle; and brother-in-law, Chip Campbell. Memorial services for Danny will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly Poer Hinkle; daughter, Katie (Corey) Hinkle Bowens; grandson, John Chipper Bowens; dad, Bobby O. Elliott; sisters, Kathy Campbell, Karen (Wayne) Poer; brother, Jay (Amy) Hinkle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will miss him.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darlene Smith Blalock

Darlene Smith Blalock, 85, of Huntsville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 29, 1937, in Cullman, Alabama. She is survived by her daughter, Rita Bell; brother, Terry (Shirley) Smith; grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Hyatt and Casey (Molly) Bell; great grandchildren, Garrett Hyatt, Lane Hyatt and one great grandson on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Lee Smith and Lois Dye Long; husband, Junior Blalock; daughter, Marie Sullins. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cullman City Cemetery.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vera H. Dryer Snoddy

Vera H. Dryer Snoddy, 94 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Vera was born on Jan. 9, 1928, in Huntsville, Alabama. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her cats and enjoyed traveling with her sister, especially taking trips to the beach. Vera attended Wallace State Community College in her 50s, where she received her Associates Degree as a paralegal. She remained in that field assisting her husband, Edd, for 25 years. Vera was always considerate of others and was an angel to everyone.  Visitation will...
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: L.C. Everett

Funeral service for L.C. Everett, 79, of Logan will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Zion Grove Cemetery.  Minister Barbara Trussell will officiate.  Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Everett family. Mr. Everett passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence.  He was born July 16, 1943, to Shellow Sherman and Dovie Irene Hanners Everett.  He loved fishing, hunting, working on lawn mowers and selling at trade day. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ray Shellow Everett. Survivors include his son, Kevin Everett; daughter, Angela Johnson (Tracy Hulsey); brother, Sherman (Jamie) Everett; sister, Brenda Carpenter; grandchildren, Kayla & Patrick Clowers, Zach & Kelsey Hancock, Robyn and Justin Roberts, Christian & Maresa Hulsey, Delana Everett, Devin and Hannah Everett, Destine and Zach Drake, Tuff Everett, Bella Everett; three nephews, and a host of family and friends. Pallbearers will be Zach Hancock, Devin Everett, Justin Roberts, Josh Carpenter, J.D. Smith, Eddie Graves and Zach Drake.
LOGAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lisa Elaine Pearson

Funeral services for Lisa Elaine Pearson of Hanceville will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hopewell Baptist Church in Hanceville. The burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Reverend Junior Wolfe and Reverend Jonathan Blackstock will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. Mrs. Pearson was born on Feb. 19, 1963, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She died at the age of 59 on Dec. 17, 2022, at her residence in Hanceville. Survivors include her husband, Nathan Pearson; children, Bradley Flowers (Emily), April Thomas (Alex Lamar), Kandice Downs (Jordan) and Kevin Pearson (Haley); grandchildren, Hunter Flowers, Charlie Flowers, Aerin Flowers, Zeb Flowers, Baylyn Thomas, Raylee Thomas, Maddison Downs, Myleigh Downs, Mackenzie Downs, Gibson Pearson, Cadence Pearson, Tyler Pearson, and one on the way; siblings, Larry McCostlin, Maria Townsend, Scotty McCostlin and Jimmy McCostlin; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearson was preceded in death by her father, Montroy McCostlin; mother, Billy (Oliver) Mallory; brother, Rickey McCostlin; and stepfather, James Mallory. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pearson Family.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jamie Patrick Yarbrough

A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Jamie Patrick Yarbrough, 53, of Hanceville. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yarbrough family. Jamie passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his residence.  He was born Dec. 10, 1969. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Yarbrough; father, James T. Yarbrough; brother, Gary Yarbrough; sister, Linda King. Survivors include his brothers, Randall (Judy) Yarbrough, Jeff (Patricia) Yarbrough; first cousin who was like a brother, Michael (Brandi) Benjamin; nieces and nephews, Randy (Tammy) Yarbrough, Stacy (Chris) Ragland, Teri (Phillip) Tyree, Christi (Tony) Trevino, Jennifer Yarbrough, Kevin (Brittany) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Yarbrough, Brooke Yarbrough, Holly (Zack) Greaver, Garrett Yarbrough, Casey (Bambi) Marcum, Hilary (Mitchell) Thomas, Sabrina (Adam) Dunn, Briana (Kyle) Schuman; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: David Michael Munger

We are saddened to announce the passing of David Michael Munger on Dec. 14, 2022, due to a long term illness. He was 64 years old but led a fulfilling life. David worked his way through the ranks as a firefighter for the City of Cullman eventually settling at the top as fire chief for a number of years. Upon retirement, he continued on as a fire investigator. He loved cooking, working in his garden, woodworking and vacationing at the beach, but his greatest joy came from his three grandkids. David is survived by his wife, Sherry, his children, Brittany (Tige) Rodgers and Jason (Anna) Munger, his three grandchildren, Macnair Rodgers, and Eleanor and Matilda Munger as well as five siblings: James (Karen), Tom (Connie), Billy (Carmen), Matt (Melissa) and Christy Munger. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Patricia Munger. An informal memorial service will be held at the chapel at Stone Bridge Farms on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Munger family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pauline Robbins Scogin

Pauline Robbins Scogin, age 79 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. Pauline was born on June 24, 1943, in Atwood, Alabama. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek. Brother Tyler Pendley and Brother Venlon Bradford will officiate. Pauline is survived by her children, Donna Frederick, husband Ken, Paul Scogin, Wade Scogin, wife Brenda, Jill Scogin Pendley, late husband Scott; grandchildren, Dara Williams, late husband Josh, Cody Scogin, wife Andashia, Tyler Pendley, wife Heather, Matthew Frederick, wife Savannah, Tori Beck, husband Skyler, Katie Davis, husband John; great grandchildren, Madison Williams, Drew Williams, Mattilynn Frederick, Mason Williams, Will Scogin, Jackson Pendley, Mia Frederick, Cooper Pendley, and Breakence Davis; brothers, Billy Robbins, Jimmy Robbins, wife Betty; and sister, Kay Lemire, husband Don. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Robbins and Gladys Robbins; one infant son; grandson, Andrew “Drew” Frederick; and siblings, Mable Holland, Norris Robbins, Junior Robbins, Christine Cornelius, Jerry Robbins, and Janie Grace.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sara McCravy Mann

Sarah McCravy Mann was born on May 22, 1927. She went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 13, 2022. She is a member of West Side Baptist Church in Arab, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jess and Edna Ruth Yates McCravy; and Elsie McCravy; husband, William Dwain Mann; daughter, Brenda (Jim) Gray; sons: Michael Wayne Mann and Danny Mann; grandson, Michael Shane Mann and brothers: Billy McCravy and Bobby McCravy. Survivors include her daughter, Shelia (Jim) Timmerman; daughter-in-law, Janice Mann; grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Kyle Timmerman, Joshua Gray, Crystal Mann Henderson, LeeAnne (Ed) Jernigan, Patrick (Summer) Sularin and Trina (George) Waites; great grandchildren, Zoey and Liam Timmerman, Dylan Culbertson, Kaitlyn and Taylor Anderson, Collin Taylor, Will and Wesley Waites, Anna, Sarah Beth and Joe Sularin and Julianna Jernigan; sister, Annie Ruth Culver; brother, Jerry McCravy; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
ARAB, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Performers enchant in ‘The Nutcracker’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Under the tutelage of artistic director and owner Elaine Willingham, Cullman Ballet Theatre School and The Cullman Ballet Company presented “The Nutcracker” Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre on the Wallace State Community College campus.  “I want to thank the fabulous faculty at Cullman Ballet Theatre School and the wonderful dancers that auditioned and all the parents that volunteered to make this weekend’s production possible,” Willingham shared. “A very special thank you to the hard-working, sweet dancers of the Cullman Ballet Company that continue to always work hard and share their love of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ronny Joe Carr

Funeral Service for Ronny Joe Carr, age 67, of Cullman and native of Athens, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Ed Green officiating; interment in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carr passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital with family at his bedside. Mr. Carr is well-known to the Athens community from operating Carr Radiator & Automotive for many, many years. He also spent most of his life as...
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Ottie Lee Adams

Ottie Lee Adams, 94, of Cullman passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Cullman, Alabama on May 9, 1928, to Vera and Bruce Payne. She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie (Bobby) Williams and Vicki Adams; sons, David (Miriam) Adams, Terry (Suzanne) Adams, Tim Adams and Mark (Ashley) Adams; son-in-law, Lynn Garrett; sister, Alvaretta Jordan; brother, Larry Bruce (Betty) Payne; niece, Vanessa (Robin) McDaniel; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant W. Adams Jr.; daughter, Roseanna Garrett; parents; sister, Betty Pope and brother, Harry Payne. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Berlin Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church; burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Garrett, Jonathan Garrett, Andy Adams, Zach Adams, Alex Adams, Kevin Adams, Joshua Parker and Jacob Adams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home or Samaritan’s Purse – Operation Christmas Child. Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Coach has made a difference in me’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Coach Jim Taylor will be the 2023 recipient of St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Impact Award, to be presented at the Alumni & Friends Dinner and School Auction on May 15 at Terri Pines in Cullman.   The Impact Award is inspired by the following passage from 1 Peter 4: 10-11:  “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. If anyone speaks, they should do so as one who speaks the very words of God. If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Dolores Belinda Peppers

Dolores Belinda Peppers, 65 of Addison, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lakeland Community Hospital. Dolores was born on March 19, 1957, in Munchweiler, Germany. She loved to travel and enjoyed her job escorting mobile homes as it enabled her to see the country. No services are planned at this time. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Prakelt; son, Jesse Peppers; ex-husband and father of her children, David Peppers; and 6 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Peppers.
ADDISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Bobby L. Brockman

Funeral services for Bobby L. Brockman, age 58 of Hanceville, will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the Mountain Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Mark Long officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. Brockman will lie in state at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Bobby was born on Dec. 4, 1964, in Flint, Michigan. He attended Mountain Grove Baptist Church and was loved by many. Bobby was an avid Alabama Fan “Roll Tide”; he enjoyed woodworking and coaching the boy’s baseball team, loving each player as if...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

