Obituary: Daniel Fulghum

Daniel Fulghum, 62 of Houston, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at Princeton Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 17, 1959. Danny served honorably in the United States Army. He also worked at Cavalier Home Builders for 35 years and Winston Home Builders for 4 years. Danny loved his kids, but he loved his grandchildren even more.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison.

Danny is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Hammack; daughters, Jessica Courington (Tommie) and Becky Powell (Jeremy); grandchildren, Amber Powell, Daniel Powell, and Julie Courington; sister, Laura Marksberry (Jeff); brothers, Eddie Haynes (Yvette) and Allan Fulghum (Patty); father, Rayford Fulghum; foster sister, Cheryl Black (Tony); honorary family, Chris Davidson, Heather Davidson, and Alyssa Davidson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Gwendolyn Cochran McMullen; and son, Daniel Leon Fulghum Jr.