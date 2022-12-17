Obituary: Pauline Robbins Scogin

Pauline Robbins Scogin, age 79 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.

Pauline was born on June 24, 1943, in Atwood, Alabama.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Haleyville, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Old Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek. Brother Tyler Pendley and Brother Venlon Bradford will officiate.

Pauline is survived by her children, Donna Frederick, husband Ken, Paul Scogin, Wade Scogin, wife Brenda, Jill Scogin Pendley, late husband Scott; grandchildren, Dara Williams, late husband Josh, Cody Scogin, wife Andashia, Tyler Pendley, wife Heather, Matthew Frederick, wife Savannah, Tori Beck, husband Skyler, Katie Davis, husband John; great grandchildren, Madison Williams, Drew Williams, Mattilynn Frederick, Mason Williams, Will Scogin, Jackson Pendley, Mia Frederick, Cooper Pendley, and Breakence Davis; brothers, Billy Robbins, Jimmy Robbins, wife Betty; and sister, Kay Lemire, husband Don.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Robbins and Gladys Robbins; one infant son; grandson, Andrew “Drew” Frederick; and siblings, Mable Holland, Norris Robbins, Junior Robbins, Christine Cornelius, Jerry Robbins, and Janie Grace.