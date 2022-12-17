4 Observations: Pacers give up 41 points to Donovan Mitchell, lose 13-point 4th quarter lead

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell overwhelmed the Pacers in the second half, leading Cleveland to a 118-112 win over Indiana on Friday night.

The Pacers fell to 15-15. The Cavaliers improved to 19-11.

Here are four observations:

Donovan Mitchell cooked the Pacers in the second half

The Pacers kept Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell at least reasonably in check in the first half, holding him to 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting. But when it appeared the Pacers were in control late in the third quarter, and especially early in the fourth, the superstar guard went off, knocking down 3s and finishing acrobatic layups. It didn't much matter who the Pacers put on him, they couldn't slow him down.

Mitchell finished with 41 points, including 28 in the second half on 9 of 12 shooting and 5 of 8 3-pointers in the final two periods. helping Cleveland outscore Indiana 64-51 after the break.

"Mitchell was spectacular," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "What else are you going to say? The guy was out of this world. It was breathtaking to watch the plays that he continued to make and the shots that he continued to make."

Mitchell started to find his groove with 10 points in the third quarter on 4 of 6 shooting including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He scored eight points in the first two minutes of the half to help the Cavaliers whittle the Pacers lead down to five, but the Pacers withstood that run and got it back to 13 by the end of the quarter.

But in the fourth, he got going again at the 8:46 mark again and never slowed. He scored 18 points in the period on 5 of 6 shooting, including three 3-pointers on four attempts. Physical wing Aaron Nesmith had the assignment last and was frustrated throughout the period.

"I wish I could have that stint I had on him back," Nesmith said. "I wish I was more physical with him. He had already found his rhythm by the time I got on him. I needed to do something to disrupt that rhythm and I wasn't able to and he made some tough buckets."

The Pacers did everything right until they didn't

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the game he wanted the Cavaliers to play the game at their pace. When asked what that meant, he said, "Extremely slow."

The Cavs entered Friday's game ranked last in the league in pace with 96.17 possessions per game, 24th in scoring with 110.7 points per game and first in scoring defense, allowing just 104.6. They wanted Friday's game to be a grind, but the Pacers seemed ready for their approach -- especially after losing an 87-82 rock fight to the Miami Heat on Monday -- and countered it well for about three quarters.

The Pacers had 94 points by the time the fourth period began, putting them well on their way to obliterating the average by a Cavaliers opponent. Cleveland wasn't crashing the offensive boards much despite having a size advantage with big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as their starting frontcourt, but the Pacers still got some opportunities to run on turnovers and long rebounds and had 20 fast-break points through three quarters. Indiana attacked the rim off the bounce and with good ball movement, scoring 52 points in the paint to the Cavaliers' 32 through the first three quarters. They had a remarkable 29 assists on 35 field goals at that point and were actually winning 26-22 on the glass.

"When you get stops, you're allowed to dictate pace," Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton said. "I think that's true at any level of basketball. We got enough stops early that we made them play at our pace, forced turnovers, made them play our style of basketball."

But at the same time Mitchell was going off -- and perhaps because he was -- the Pacers seemed to lose their way entirely in the fourth quarter. The ball stuck. Players forced shots early in the clock and took too many 3-pointers without trying to get paint touches first. They were 7 of 19 from the field in the fourth quarter including 2 of 11 from 3-point range while Cleveland shot 11 of 20, including 5 of 7. After three quarters of physical basketball, the Pacers also lost 12-7 on the glass and allowed the Cavaliers to get to the line 11 times where they made eight free throws and got just two foul shots themselves.

"In the fourth quarter, we stopped passing the ball," Carlisle said. "After really putting on almost a master class of ball movement and player movement and unselfishness, in the fourth, we just let it get away from us. We struggled defensively and we struggled offensively, but the ball movement just wasn't what it was. For us, we have to play a certain way and we didn't do it in the fourth and paid a price. A pretty heavy price."

The ball movement seemed to get worse as the score got closer and then when the Cavaliers took over. They had a 103-90 lead with 9:05 left, but Cleveland went on a 13-2 run and the Pacers' shots seemed increasingly forced. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin hit a crowd-silencing 3-point shot to make it 108-103 with 6:23 to go, but the Pacers scored just four points the rest of the way and didn't have a field goal after a Nesmith bucket with 5:43 left.

"Maybe a little bit, being a young team trying to hit home runs and not taking it play-by-play," Nesmith said when asked if he saw the team pressing. "Trying to hit a big shot and do it all at once. Do a better job of keeping our composure and taking it play-by-play and we'll be just fine."

Still, this one will sit with the Pacers for a while because they did everything according to plan until they didn't.

"Obviously it's frustrating," Haliburton said. "Right? But, we're a young team, and I think there's two things you gotta show. Can you fight back when it's not going right and can you hold a lead? We've shown all year that we can fight back when things aren't going our way. We have yet to really show that we know how to hold on to a lead the right way. But that comes with maturity. That comes with experience. We all get along. We all love each other. We're a great, great team, a bunch of guys who are together. It's just figuring it out right now. It's just going to come with time."

Tyrese Haliburton was nasty off the dribble

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton's funky shooting motion can make his jumper very hit-or-miss. He entered Friday shooting 41.0% for his career and 40.2% for the season so he's much more successful than it seems like he should be, and he was coming off a 5-of-10 3-point performance against Golden State. However, he was 0 of 6 in the Pacers loss to the Heat and he had another rough night Friday, missing all 8 of his 3-pointers. However, he was dynamite going to the rim, finishing with 17 points on 5 of 13 shooting and getting many of his 14 assists on easy dump-offs and kickouts that were made possible by his work off the dribble. He was a perfect 7 of 7 at the line which came from drawing contact.

"I probably shot the most free throws I've shot all year," Haliburton said. "Just keeping pressure on the rim. I liked my matchup so, just attacking getting paint touches, getting people the ball. Guys were cutting well, shooting the ball well."

The Pacers went back to a big lineup and made it work

Rick Carlisle changed up his lineup on Monday to switch things up and to deal with Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors lineups that operate on the smaller side with power forwards standing 6-7 or under. Wing Aaron Nesmith, who's listed at 6-5, 215 pounds but plays bigger, was the nominal power foward.

But the Cavaliers start a much bigger frontcourt with 7-footer Evan Mobley the power forward and 6-11 Jarrett Allen at center, so the Pacers switched back to what had been their standard lineup. That meant moving 6-9 Jalen Smith back to the starting lineup and using him at the 4 next to Myles Turner at the 5. Smith didn't have an easy time with Mobley, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, but for anyone smaller it might have been a tougher matchup. With his help on the floor, Turner posted 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Moving Smith back into the starting lineup from the second unit, where he was operating as the center, meant a return to the floor for Isaiah Jackson, who had not appeared at all in the previous two games. Wing Oshae Brissett had been functioning as the second unit power forward so there was no room for Jackson. But he was apparently re-energized by his return to play. After posting a combined six points on 2 of 6 shooting and just two rebounds in 24 minutes in his previous two appearances, Jackson had six points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the first half alone and finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

"Just not thinking, just going out there and playing my game," Jackson said to explain why he had a much better performance. "I feel like, with me sitting out a couple of games, I felt like I fell away from that. That hard, that old Isaiah, the one that runs the floor, that's offensive rebounding, that's hustling. I felt like I'd fallen away from that. This was one of those games where I really keyed back in to what I needed to do."

