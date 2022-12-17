Fernley city manager Patrick Marsh who was appointed to the post in September, was fired Friday morning. The City declined comment on a reason for the dismissal. Marsh was hired last January as deputy city manager, then was appointed acting city manager following the resignation of Daphne Hooper last May. Marsh was hired as city manager Sept. 13, after being chosen over six other applicants for the job.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO