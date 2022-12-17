ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: What's the status of the 'old' Hug High School?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A News 4 viewer wrote in asking what's happening with the old Hug High School, now that the new Hug has opened up to students?. Work is already underway on the old Hug High located on Sutro Street which will become the Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education Academy High School when it opens in 2025.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno rental market sees highest vacancy rate since 2008

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The rollercoaster rental market is starting to return back to normal nation-wide and in Northern Nevada. The average rent in Reno in 2022 for Q4 is $1,492, down from $1,521 in Q3. Reno rent is slightly higher than Las Vegas, which sits at an average of $1,424 for Q4.
RENO, NV
NBC News

Reno mayor sues after she finds tracking device on vehicle

RENO, Nev. — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Marsh fired as city manager

Fernley city manager Patrick Marsh who was appointed to the post in September, was fired Friday morning. The City declined comment on a reason for the dismissal. Marsh was hired last January as deputy city manager, then was appointed acting city manager following the resignation of Daphne Hooper last May. Marsh was hired as city manager Sept. 13, after being chosen over six other applicants for the job.
FERNLEY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court

A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Record-Courier

County embezzler sentenced to prison

A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Three people, two pets displaced after house fire in north Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three adults and two pets are without a home after a house fire in north Reno on Wednesday afternoon. According to RFD, the house is completely damaged after the kitchen fire spread throughout the house. Original story:. Crews are battling a...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Season of Giving: Black Wall Street

Over the course of December — News 4-Fox 11 will highlight several nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Black Wall Street in Reno was created to meet the present needs of the black community. at-risk teens and underserved minorities in the Reno-Sparks area.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

City of Reno menorah lighting commemorates first day of Hanukkah

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno officially lit the menorah at city plaza to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah. The menorah was lit in front of dozens of attends on Sunday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed a festival of lights with donuts, chocolate gelt,...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

A look at the life of an Amazon package from Reno fulfilment center

So many people are turning to Amazon this holiday season for the perfect gift and making sure it arrives on time. News 4-Fox 11 got a behind the scenes look at the life of a package at the Amazon fulfilment center in north Reno. Photojournalist Justin Case (yes, that's really...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Wild Horses along Washoe Lake

On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
RENO, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Jaqueline Cavender, Nevada HP; New River Justice Court. Ector DeLuna, Churchill SO; New...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Reno man killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a crash on South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court on Saturday evening. Crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 17. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy