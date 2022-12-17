Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What's the status of the 'old' Hug High School?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A News 4 viewer wrote in asking what's happening with the old Hug High School, now that the new Hug has opened up to students?. Work is already underway on the old Hug High located on Sutro Street which will become the Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education Academy High School when it opens in 2025.
mynews4.com
Reno rental market sees highest vacancy rate since 2008
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The rollercoaster rental market is starting to return back to normal nation-wide and in Northern Nevada. The average rent in Reno in 2022 for Q4 is $1,492, down from $1,521 in Q3. Reno rent is slightly higher than Las Vegas, which sits at an average of $1,424 for Q4.
Reno mayor sues after she finds tracking device on vehicle
RENO, Nev. — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her property...
mynews4.com
'I know what it is like to be hungry,' Reno non-profit seeking communal kitchen
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Rural Emergency Assistance (REAP) in Reno is looking for space where they can prepare food once a week. Every Saturday at Barbra Bennett Park, volunteers with REAP set up a portable table and hand out warm food, along with hygiene products to those in need.
fernleyreporter.com
Marsh fired as city manager
Fernley city manager Patrick Marsh who was appointed to the post in September, was fired Friday morning. The City declined comment on a reason for the dismissal. Marsh was hired last January as deputy city manager, then was appointed acting city manager following the resignation of Daphne Hooper last May. Marsh was hired as city manager Sept. 13, after being chosen over six other applicants for the job.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
Record-Courier
County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
mynews4.com
Ex-Sparks fire chief facing drug charges demands to be reinstated, threatens lawsuit
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mark Lawson, the former Sparks fire chief asked to resign amid a felony drug case since filed against him, demanded to be reinstated to his role Wednesday. In a letter to Sparks city officials obtained by News 4-Fox 11, attorneys for...
mynews4.com
Three people, two pets displaced after house fire in north Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three adults and two pets are without a home after a house fire in north Reno on Wednesday afternoon. According to RFD, the house is completely damaged after the kitchen fire spread throughout the house. Original story:. Crews are battling a...
mynews4.com
Season of Giving: Black Wall Street
Over the course of December — News 4-Fox 11 will highlight several nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. Black Wall Street in Reno was created to meet the present needs of the black community. at-risk teens and underserved minorities in the Reno-Sparks area.
mynews4.com
City of Reno menorah lighting commemorates first day of Hanukkah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno officially lit the menorah at city plaza to commemorate the first day of Hanukkah. The menorah was lit in front of dozens of attends on Sunday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed a festival of lights with donuts, chocolate gelt,...
mynews4.com
A look at the life of an Amazon package from Reno fulfilment center
So many people are turning to Amazon this holiday season for the perfect gift and making sure it arrives on time. News 4-Fox 11 got a behind the scenes look at the life of a package at the Amazon fulfilment center in north Reno. Photojournalist Justin Case (yes, that's really...
2news.com
Wild Horses along Washoe Lake
On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
mynews4.com
Catholic Charities hosting annual Christmas dinner for those in need at St. Vincent's
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada will host their annual Christmas dinner for people in need on Sunday. More than 1,000 Christmas meals will be served thanks to the generosity of the Sparks Nugget. Anyone in need is invited to receive a free holiday meal.
mynews4.com
Over 15,000 passengers expected to pass through Reno airport over holiday season
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is expected more than 15,000 passengers over the next two holiday weekends. The busiest days are expected to be Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2. If you are traveling via airplane this holiday season, you are...
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Jaqueline Cavender, Nevada HP; New River Justice Court. Ector DeLuna, Churchill SO; New...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
FOX Reno
Reno man killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a crash on South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court on Saturday evening. Crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 17. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
