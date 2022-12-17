ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Mike Doss newest Ohio State College Hall of Famer

His Mom wanted him to come back for his senior season at Ohio State. Mike Doss would make Diane Dixon's dream come true. Doss came back for his senior year in Columbus. He graduated, which was Dixon's dream, and also collected a National Championship for the football Buckeyes. One of...
Behind enemy lines: Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart on Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The heavyweight match-up in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve will feature one of the nation’s best offenses versus one of the country’s best defenses. The Peach Bowl will mark just the second time Ohio State and Georgia will meet on the gridiron. While Kirby Smart has not coached against a Ryan Day team, there is “immense” respect between the two.
Blue Jackets Yegor Chinakhov placed on IR

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed another player on Injured Reserve. Right wing Yegor Chinakhov was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering an ankle injury in Monday night's game against the Dallas Stars. He is out indefinitely, the team announced. The 21-year-old has scored four...
