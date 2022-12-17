COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The heavyweight match-up in Atlanta on New Year’s Eve will feature one of the nation’s best offenses versus one of the country’s best defenses. The Peach Bowl will mark just the second time Ohio State and Georgia will meet on the gridiron. While Kirby Smart has not coached against a Ryan Day team, there is “immense” respect between the two.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO