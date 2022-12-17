Read full article on original website
Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
fox8live.com
Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.
Man wounded following shooting in Mid-City Wednesday night
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Mid City area
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen burglarizing Howard Ave. business
According to the NOPD, at about 3 a.m., a man was reportedly caught on surveillance video shattering the back glass door.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek persons of interest in double homicide on Danneel Street
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. At about 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the location for two males suffering from...
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
Police have not released any other details about the victim or any information about a potential suspect. Call the NOPD or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.
Two hospitalized after double shooting in N.O. East, NOPD
The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.
Two shot in at busy intersection in New Orleans East
Two people were shot this afternoon at the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, according to NOPD. The victims are a male and a female, each sustaining gunshot wounds.
NOPD: Woman goes to victim’s home threatening death, arrest warrant issued
According to the NOPD, 19-year-old, Cashmere Raines and another woman pulled up the victim's home in the 5800 block of Abbey Drive.
WDSU
NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
fox8live.com
Man shot in arm after confronting 4 suspects breaking into his vehicle, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who confronted four suspects breaking into his car is recovering in the hospital after an exchange of gunfire in New Orleans, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight on Mon., Dec. 19 in the 1700 block of Saint Philip Street in the Treme neighborhood.
fox8live.com
Police: Delivery driver shot at by would-be robber, flees to police station in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man’s vehicle was shot up by a would-be robber while he was making a delivery in the Plum Orchard neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The ordeal unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 17, in the 5500 block of Rickert Drive,...
WWL-TV
Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
wgno.com
NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NOPD investigates three separate shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating three separate shootings that happened on Sunday across New Orleans. The first shooting happened in the 1700 block of St. Philip Street in Treme. Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to...
Van and driver wanted for illegal tire dumping
The New Orleans Police Department needs your help locating the owner of a white van wanted in connection with illegal dumping of tires New Orleans East.
WDSU
Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening
New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
