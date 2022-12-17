ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Man shot on Pleasure Street, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the St. Bernard neighborhood. According to police, it happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. Initial reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle. The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond police search for two suspects in connection with a armed robber at a Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hammond Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Hammond Tuesday (Dec. 20) evening. Around 8:05 p.m., police responded to an armed robbery call at the Family Dollar located at 1355 Hwy. 190. Upon arrival, officers learned the first suspect entered the store wearing a purple or blue hoodie, black face mask, white shorts and tennis shoes.
HAMMOND, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek persons of interest in double homicide on Danneel Street

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest in connection with a double homicide that occurred Dec. 4 in the 2900 block of Danneel Street. At about 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the location for two males suffering from...
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman found dead inside motel room

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road. NOPD officials said around 1:30 p.m., Third District officers initially responded to a call of an attempted suicide. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a woman inside of a motel room. The woman was shot at least once and declared dead on scene. At that time, the incident was classified as a suicide, according to detectives.
WWL-TV

Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for picky porch pirate suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates three separate shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating three separate shootings that happened on Sunday across New Orleans. The first shooting happened in the 1700 block of St. Philip Street in Treme. Initial reports show a male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

