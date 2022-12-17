ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Henderson County Habitat for Humanity offers to help qualified homeowners with repairs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to help preserve affordable homeownership is in need of homeowners with projects. Henderson County Habitat for Humanity is encouraging homeowners in Henderson County to reach out to its home repair program. The program has funding and is in search of qualified homeowners who have a need and may be living on low income and are in of home repairs.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville spotlights 6 big-ticket projects that haven't been funded

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, Asheville City Council convened a capital improvement work session to consider projects deemed necessary, though unfunded. Though the list of projects is numerous, city budget officials shared a sample of six big item items that together totaled $323 million. Among those six were $120 million to renew the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, $105 million for a new city operations campus and $57 million for a new transit maintenance center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Kids get creative with Zaniac's Winter Camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kids are having a great time at Zaniac Learning Asheville!. They're participating in the Winter Camp since they're out of school for the holiday break. Campers say it's a great place to meet new friends and learn some really cool stuff. "So we are learning...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy