HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to help preserve affordable homeownership is in need of homeowners with projects. Henderson County Habitat for Humanity is encouraging homeowners in Henderson County to reach out to its home repair program. The program has funding and is in search of qualified homeowners who have a need and may be living on low income and are in of home repairs.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO