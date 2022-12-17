Read full article on original website
Temporary winter shelter secured in Asheville set to open Dec. 21; Other shelter info here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After zoning issues halted efforts to utilize a shuttered school in Asheville as a temporary cold-weather shelter for the homeless community, another spot has been secured. Counterflow, an Asheville-based "specialty agency dedicated to gathering together diverse community perspectives and centering the voice of the people,"...
'Rezoning for the site will be necessary:' Shelter plans for vacant school dropped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to use the vacant Asheville Primary School building as temporary winter shelter for the homeless have been halted because of zoning restrictions. The city of Asheville sent Asheville City Schools the following response, after the board of education gave the plans the green light...
Slow dredging operation at Lake Junaluska to start after Christmas, last several months
LAKE JUNALUSKA, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dredging operation is set to begin at Lake Junaluska in Haywood County. It happens very slowly to allow the fish and other wildlife to adapt. This project will also allow for maintenance of the docks, culverts and utility lines around the lake.
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
Asheville City Schools' Holiday Dream Project distributes gifts to 264 students
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After gathering presents for weeks through sponsors, Asheville City Schools' Holiday Dream Project began distributing gifts Tuesday. The goal of the program, created by ACS, is to make sure every high school student has something to celebrate for the holidays. "It just brings joy to...
Taco Boy Taqueria opens in west Asheville; 2nd location to open in Biltmore Park in 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina-based restaurant had its grand opening Tuesday, Dec. 20 in west Asheville. Taco Boy Taqueria opened its doors at the former Zia Taqueria location on Haywood Road. The restaurant was founded in Folly Beach in 2006 and is known for "fresh, scratch-made Mexican-inspired"...
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
Allied Comprehensive Recovery Network has big plans to address substance use in rural WNC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Rutherford County native has returned home with big plans -- to address substance use in rural Western North Carolina. "I grew up here, graduated from high school in the late 90s when the mills started shutting down," Matt LaBreche said. He said the...
Final preparations being made for annual Bounty of Bethlehem community Christmas meal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Final preparations are underway for the annual Bounty of Bethlehem in Henderson County. The goal this year is to serve 2,500 meals on Christmas Day. The event will be held at the Salvation Army of Hendersonville. Organizers are still looking for more donations, including turkeys...
With colder temperatures coming -- let the faucets drip, Canton mayor says
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — With the temperatures expected to drop into the single digits by the end of this week, Canton officials are asking residents to help keep the water flowing. Mayor Zeb Smathers said, like many other towns, Canton has an aging infrastructure and cold temperatures can create...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The family of Sandy Torrey, one of the victims of Monday’s double homicide, is speaking out. Lauren Carver, Sandy’s sister-in-law, says finding out that Sandy was one of the victims shattered the entire family. The family describes Torrey as a wonderful mother to her two children and a great friend. A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses.
Holiday travel crowds ramp up at Asheville Regional Airport days before Christmas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It feels and looks a lot like Christmas inside Asheville Regional Airport. Officials said during the next few days, thousands of passengers will travel through the airport, and because of that, they recommend people arrive at least two hours prior to flight time. The other...
Henderson County Habitat for Humanity offers to help qualified homeowners with repairs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A program designed to help preserve affordable homeownership is in need of homeowners with projects. Henderson County Habitat for Humanity is encouraging homeowners in Henderson County to reach out to its home repair program. The program has funding and is in search of qualified homeowners who have a need and may be living on low income and are in of home repairs.
Asheville spotlights 6 big-ticket projects that haven't been funded
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, Asheville City Council convened a capital improvement work session to consider projects deemed necessary, though unfunded. Though the list of projects is numerous, city budget officials shared a sample of six big item items that together totaled $323 million. Among those six were $120 million to renew the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, $105 million for a new city operations campus and $57 million for a new transit maintenance center.
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
Kids get creative with Zaniac's Winter Camp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Kids are having a great time at Zaniac Learning Asheville!. They're participating in the Winter Camp since they're out of school for the holiday break. Campers say it's a great place to meet new friends and learn some really cool stuff. "So we are learning...
WNC hospitals receive priority guidance for flu antivirals after supplies run thin
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An increase in influenza cases in the Western North Carolina mountains, the state and Southeast region is stressing supplies of medications to treat those who are sick. Over the last week, local hospital leaders were briefed on protocols for distribution. "We received notification from the...
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
Hendersonville Chick-fil-A franchisee fined $6K for letting teens use hazardous machinery
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined a local Chick-fil-A owner almost $6,500 for violations. Department officials said Good Name 22:1 LLC, owner of the Chick-fil-A at Highland Square in Hendersonville, allowed workers younger than 18 to operate a trash compacter, which is a violation of child labor regulations.
