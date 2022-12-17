ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis & Clark High School students bring the magic of Christmas to young kids

By Emily Blume
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J9NZ0_0jleIrVO00

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s an empty white Christmas tree sitting in the front lobby of Lewis and Clark High School. What looks like a sad and sparse (or incomplete) holiday decoration is just the opposite of that. Not too long ago, that tree had hundreds of tags hanging from it- each one of them representing a child in our community who will be gifted a Christmas present. That tree now represents the generosity of the LC community for fulfilling all 300+ childhood gifts.

Students, staff, and community members have had the chance to shop for younger kids in the Spokane Public School system.

It’s been a tradition for about five years, and Friday was the big day for those young students, receiving gifts.

“It’s really rewarding! I did this last year. Seeing the student’s eyes light up when you walk in and giving gifts. It’s really fun,” said Gwen Bafus, an LC High student.

Gwen and her fellow classmates in a leadership class at Lewis & Clark took the lead on this one, making a list and checking it twice. They spent quite a bit of time organizing and coordinating nearly 360 gifts over the past few weeks to orchestrate the gift donation for kids.

In an effort to buy a gift for every child at Grant Elementary, they pulled it off through fundraisers and money and gift donations.

“It’s awesome. Christmas is probably one of my favorite days of the year and knowing that every kid has a gift to open on Christmas is awesome,” added Tyler Stanton, another LC High student.

Tyler told us they wrapped all 360 gifts that were brought into the school and joked, “In the future, if people wrap the gifts, that would make it a little easier.” He told us if anyone went into this not knowing how to wrap gifts, they certainly do know how to now.

The Giving Tree at Lewis and Clark High School is teaching kids generosity, and essential Christmas skills too.

The students packed all those gifts on a school bus and delivered them to about 20 different classrooms.

“If you’re thinking about caring for yourself, even if just for a moment, that’s just so rich and so rewarding. I think it’s a good thing to continue to reinforce and teach our kids,” said Ivan Corley, the Principal at Lewis & Clark High School.

Ivan says this generous gesture is a testament to our school system, our school district, and our collective Spokane community.

Meanwhile, the kids learn through this process that sometimes, giving really is better than receiving.

All in all, over 300 elementary kids will be headed home for Christmas break with a gift in hand.

