Man in standoff with police wanted to ‘get high' before surrendering
A man wanted by police allegedly barricaded himself inside a Florida home because he wanted to get high on his birthday before surrendering to police.
Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife. This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street. Deputies said that the victim, Brandi...
click orlando
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
WESH
Sheriff: 5 suspects arrested for killing Osceola County man they tried to rob
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County sheriff's office says one fingerprint led detectives to find five suspects involved in the murder of a St. Cloud man. The sheriff says it was an attempted burglary gone wrong. Sheriff Marcos Lopez says the five suspects planned on robbing the victim...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard
On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
WESH
Orlando police identify 2 people found dead after apparent murder-suicide
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando couple was found dead in their home Tuesday. Police say 74-year-old Franco Cianfranco shot his wife, who was also in her 70s, and then took his own life. Neighbors were stunned. To some, the couple was a fixture in their Colonialtown neighborhood as...
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
WESH
Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
Orlando police respond to reported shooting at apartment complex near Rosemont
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Rosemont area. Officers were called out to check a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. at The Isle apartments on Long Road. Police tape and squad cars were at an apartment complex for hours as officers...
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
click orlando
Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Orange County arrested
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Orange County has been arrested in Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office. Orange County deputies announced the arrest of Jonathan Self, 38, on Monday. Records show Self was booked into the Brevard County lock-up on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.
Police: Woman, 23, fatally shot by ex-boyfriend in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police said a 23-year-old woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of University Boulevard and Colbert Circle in Melbourne just after 8 a.m. for a reported shooting. First responders said they provided life-saving efforts to...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
Florida Teen Brutally Stabs And Beats Mom With Frying Pan, Texted Friend To “Shoot Her”
A Florida teen stabbed his mother multiple times and brutally beat her with a frying pan, according to police. Investigators say the incident happened because the teen was upset with her for asking him to clean his room, an arrest affidavit revealed. Tobias “Toby” Jacob
wogx.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
Florida Man Used Grinch Blanket To Steal Merchandise From Universal Studios
Orlando Police said he stashed nearly $800 worth of merchandise under a blanket in a wheelchair-bound woman's lap.
fox35orlando.com
Mother of man shot, killed puts up billboards in Orlando in effort to find his killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - Three billboards seeking answers about a homicide that happened three years ago have been put up along an Orlando road in hopes that someone will come forward with information that could help solve the case. On Aug. 23, 2019, Kezome Chambers, 29, was found shot inside his...
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
