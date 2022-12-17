ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard

On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers say they received a call about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Long Road in Orlando. When they arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old Black male injured. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman shot dead inside Altamonte Springs apartment

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. According to police, officers were called to Ballard Street around 4:30 a.m. Despite life-saving measures, 35-year-old Brandi Jiles died from her injuries after being transported to the hospital. Detectives do not believe there is...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Ex-girlfriend arrested after caught on camera breaking window at home of former beau

An ex-girlfriend was arrested after she was caught on camera breaking a window at the home of her former beau. The man contacted the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night after discovering the broken window at his home in the 1700 block of Fruitland Park Boulevard. The man arrived home to find the broken window and a droplet of blood near the bottom of his steps, according to an arrest report.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Orange County arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Orange County has been arrested in Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office. Orange County deputies announced the arrest of Jonathan Self, 38, on Monday. Records show Self was booked into the Brevard County lock-up on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

