Two women were arrested after a New York City Council member said a number of people protesting a drag reading event targeted and vandalized his office and apartment building, police said. The pair were arrested on criminal trespass charges on Monday at the apartment building of the politician, Eric Bottcher, who represents a swath of Manhattan. Bottcher tweeted that “the Drag Story Hour protesters,” including the two women in custody, had entered his apartment building, sharing photos of messages written on the sidewalk outside calling him a “pedo child groomer” and “predator.” He continued, “This is pure hate, unmasked. If they think this is going to intimidate us, they’re mistaken. Our resolve is strengthened.” Police told NBC News that roughly 10 people had been demonstrating outside the building when officers arrived on the scene around 5 p.m. Earlier that day, Bottcher, who is openly gay, said that the protesters had “vandalized the hallway outside our district office.” Protesters on Saturday targeted a public reading event held for neurodiverse children in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, which is under Bottcher’s jurisdiction.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO