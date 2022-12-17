Read full article on original website
The thing about Mayor Eric Adams' much maligned new plan to bring severely mentally ill people living on the street into hospitals, with or without their consent, is that it’s not really a new plan—and it’s literally the most popular policy in New York City. When New...
Gay NYC Councilman Says Drag Story Hour Protesters Vandalized His Building
Two women were arrested after a New York City Council member said a number of people protesting a drag reading event targeted and vandalized his office and apartment building, police said. The pair were arrested on criminal trespass charges on Monday at the apartment building of the politician, Eric Bottcher, who represents a swath of Manhattan. Bottcher tweeted that “the Drag Story Hour protesters,” including the two women in custody, had entered his apartment building, sharing photos of messages written on the sidewalk outside calling him a “pedo child groomer” and “predator.” He continued, “This is pure hate, unmasked. If they think this is going to intimidate us, they’re mistaken. Our resolve is strengthened.” Police told NBC News that roughly 10 people had been demonstrating outside the building when officers arrived on the scene around 5 p.m. Earlier that day, Bottcher, who is openly gay, said that the protesters had “vandalized the hallway outside our district office.” Protesters on Saturday targeted a public reading event held for neurodiverse children in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, which is under Bottcher’s jurisdiction.
Couples Lose Their Minds Over Wedding Venue’s Dramatic Decor Change
Couples who booked a New Jersey wedding venue are fuming because the decor is being changed from gold and white to almost-black and blue. The Madison Hotel in Morristown announced the dramatic switch with a photo of the ballroom on its Instagram—leaving brides and grooms-to-be in shock and wondering how to reconcile their themes with the new color scheme, NJ.com reported. “I feel deceived. They are just literally ripping the carpet out from under us,” said one woman who toured the room this fall and signed a $30,000 contract. “Please say this is a joke,” another wrote on Instagram. “No one mentioned black walls when I booked my wedding.” The hotel says it has no plans to delay the renovation.
Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Will Plead Guilty
The accused Brooklyn subway shooter who injured 29 people on an N Train in April will plead guilty, according to a letter filed by his attorneys on Wednesday. Frank James, 63, faces up to 11 life sentences for the April 12 attack in Sunset Park in which he allegedly unleashed two smoke grenades and fired a handgun dozens of times, hitting 10 people directly. He subsequently fled the scene and was only captured after a citywide manhunt. James faces charges ranging from terrorism to acts of violence against a mass transportation system. “Mr. James has advised undersigned counsel that he wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment,” his attorneys wrote in a two-sentence letter, reversing course on James’ original not guilty plea. “If the Court is available, we wish to proceed during the first week of January 2023,” the letter said.
College Basketball Player Found Slumped in Car, Shot Dead
A college basketball player who was found slumped in the driver’s seat of his car with a gunshot wound has succumbed to his injuries, authorities confirmed Sunday. Phil Urban was discovered on Saturday night when police responded to a call from a New Jersey nature preserve, where they found Urban in a white Mercedes. The 6-foot-6 forward was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, the Mercer County Prosecutor said Sunday. NJHoops.com credited Urban as a former Pennington School star and current Post University freshman who played his last game Dec. 6. In April, the Post’s basketball team described him as a “skilled wing from Manapalan NJ who can play multiple positions.” The shooting is under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, with preliminary clues indicating he “arranged to meet an acquaintance at the reserve and was shot at some point during the encounter.” No arrests have been made.
