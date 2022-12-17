Read full article on original website
'Momentum keeps building': Denton Floyd to develop three properties in south Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) chose a company to lead the development for the next part of the town's new downtown area. RDC selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to develop three properties in south Clarksville. The properties being developed will be a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.
New Albany leaders consider use of American Rescue Plan funds for businesses affected by construction
A New Albany City Council committee is considering whether American Rescue Plan funds can be used to help small businesses reporting sales hits amid downtown construction.
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
Wave 3
KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an immediate closure of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East in western Jefferson County. The closure on Tuesday is until 3 p.m. This is due to a crew replacing an expansion joint on the bridge that carries the off-ramp, according to a KYTC release.
More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department. More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working...
Wave 3
Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
Fischer breaks ground, celebrates funding of new community centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials joined community leaders in the Russell neighborhood to celebrate two major projects to revitalize neighborhoods in west Louisville. "If you hear somebody say 'oh there's nothing going on in the west end of Louisville,' tell them to get out a little bit and see what's going on," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
wdrb.com
Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
wdrb.com
Louisville breaks ground on $11 million expansion of Baxter Community Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Baxter Community Center in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is getting a major upgrade. Louisville city leaders broke ground Monday on the project that's part of the redevelopment of the Beecher Terrace area. The project will cost $11 million and add 4,500 square feet to the development.
Wave 3
Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood
Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze. Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather forces shoppers into rush mode. Updated: 19 hours ago. Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm. FULL INTERVIEW | Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer...
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, motor vehicle branches observing Christmas holiday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, including all motor vehicle branches, will close on Friday and return to normal hours on Tuesday. This is being done to observe the Christmas holiday. On Tuesday, there will be extended hours until 6:30 p.m. at the Fairdale Branch and...
Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
'Our flagship library'; Downtown Louisville Public Library to get $8M renovation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined members of the public to officially break ground on a major $8 million renovation of the downtown public library. The money for the project will be funded by American Rescue Plan and will update the building into a state-of-the-art facility and adds more public space.
Kentuckiana school districts cancel events ahead of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentuckiana school districts have canceled all events ahead of the incoming winter weather. Mark Hebert, the communications manager at Jefferson County Public Schools, said all activities and student services will be canceled after 4 p.m. Thursday. JCPS athletic events and practices should also be done...
Kentucky adds 16th 'Baby Box' at Louisville fire station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 16th Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Tuesday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and her daughter. The box is located at Louisville Fire Department’s Engine 16 on South Sixth Street. Baby boxes allow mothers to safely surrender their infants and remain anonymous.
Southern Indiana business, local officials advise preparedness ahead of extreme cold weather
SELLERSBURG, Ind — It's going to be extremely cold throughout Kentuckiana and it's important to be prepared. People in Sellersburg were stocking up for the bitterly cold weather at the locally owned PC Lumber and Hardware store. Supervisor Audrey Kruer said faucet protectors have already flown off the shelves.
'Building better systems of support': Louisville memorial honors homeless people who have died in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's major concerns this week is for those living on the street, unsheltered from the dangerous cold that’s headed to the metro. Wayside Christian Mission’s annual Homeless Memorial Day remembered those who died in the past year. The memorial gives the city...
lanereport.com
Houchens Industries to acquire Air Hydro Power (AHP) of Louisville, KY
— Houchens Industries (“Houchens”), one of the largest and most diversified wholly owned S Corp ESOPs in the United States, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Air Hydro Power (“AHP” or the “Company”). The deal is expected to close in January 2023. The Company’s majority owners, Matt Ott, Tom McGuire, and Dick Beaven will remain involved in the business post-close. Mr. Ott and Mr. McGuire will continue forward in their current capacity overseeing operations and sales, and Mr. Beaven will transition into a key account sales role.
WHAS11
