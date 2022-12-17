ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

'Momentum keeps building': Denton Floyd to develop three properties in south Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) chose a company to lead the development for the next part of the town's new downtown area. RDC selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group to develop three properties in south Clarksville. The properties being developed will be a small part of the 24-acre Marathon property, officials say, which was bought by Clarksville in 2020.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KYTC: I-264 West ramp to I-64 East immediate closure announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced an immediate closure of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East in western Jefferson County. The closure on Tuesday is until 3 p.m. This is due to a crew replacing an expansion joint on the bridge that carries the off-ramp, according to a KYTC release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department. More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Fischer breaks ground, celebrates funding of new community centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials joined community leaders in the Russell neighborhood to celebrate two major projects to revitalize neighborhoods in west Louisville. "If you hear somebody say 'oh there's nothing going on in the west end of Louisville,' tell them to get out a little bit and see what's going on," Mayor Greg Fischer said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Gallant Fox opens taproom in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday. It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county. The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews battling large fire in Russell neighborhood

Shoppers try to complete their lists ahead of the approaching freeze. Suddenly even shopping for holiday food has become more stressful, as threatening weather forces shoppers into rush mode. Updated: 19 hours ago. Final plans are waiting on forecasts closer to the storm. FULL INTERVIEW | Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Fire Department promotes 37 first responders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has announced they are strengthening its ranks. On Monday, the department promoted 37 first responders. There is now one new major, 15 captains, 20 sergeants, and one fire apparatus mechanic. During the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer recognized the dangers firefighters face, saying...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentuckiana school districts cancel events ahead of winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentuckiana school districts have canceled all events ahead of the incoming winter weather. Mark Hebert, the communications manager at Jefferson County Public Schools, said all activities and student services will be canceled after 4 p.m. Thursday. JCPS athletic events and practices should also be done...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky adds 16th 'Baby Box' at Louisville fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 16th Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Tuesday in honor of a Louisville firefighter and her daughter. The box is located at Louisville Fire Department’s Engine 16 on South Sixth Street. Baby boxes allow mothers to safely surrender their infants and remain anonymous.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Houchens Industries to acquire Air Hydro Power (AHP) of Louisville, KY

— Houchens Industries (“Houchens”), one of the largest and most diversified wholly owned S Corp ESOPs in the United States, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Air Hydro Power (“AHP” or the “Company”). The deal is expected to close in January 2023. The Company’s majority owners, Matt Ott, Tom McGuire, and Dick Beaven will remain involved in the business post-close. Mr. Ott and Mr. McGuire will continue forward in their current capacity overseeing operations and sales, and Mr. Beaven will transition into a key account sales role.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

