4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
Wave 3
Police searching for person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest on Tuesday through its social media pages. The felony theft happened on Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting Louisville cab driver in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend decades in prison for shooting a cab driver more than two years ago. Roggerick Miller was sentenced to 30 years without parole by a judge on Monday. "I have no reason to believe their deliberations were anything but appropriate, that they...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
953wiki.com
PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HOME DETENTION AND PROBATION VIOLATIONS
SCOTT COUNTY (December 16, 2022) – Kevin Fox of Scottsburg was sentenced to prison for violating the terms and conditions of his home detention and probation. Mr. Fox was originally convicted for Dealing in Methamphetamine, served time in prison for that offense, and was serving a stint on home detention when these new violations occurred.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
Wave 3
LFD investigating cause of Russell neighborhood strip mall fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a Russell neighborhood strip mall fire to start early Wednesday morning. MetroSafe confirmed the fire was in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.
Wave 3
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
wdrb.com
Parent of JCPS student suing principal with history of abuse complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is suing her son's principal, who has a history of abuse complaints against him. "I don't understand how he was put in charge of a school," said Kelley Hatchell. Inside Hartstern Elementary School, Hatchell said her son was abused by principal Duan Wright.
LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder, DUI in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. According to...
Wave 3
Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago
OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “Jane Doe” homicide victim in a 1988 cold case has been identified through advanced DNA testing, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say that in May 1988, a couple in Owenton was walking along a road when they spotted an unresponsive woman, now identified as Linda Bennett, of Columbus, Ohio.
