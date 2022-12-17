ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LFD investigating cause of Russell neighborhood strip mall fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Arson investigators are working to determine what caused a Russell neighborhood strip mall fire to start early Wednesday morning. MetroSafe confirmed the fire was in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street at the intersection of South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood, right there by Western Cemetery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago

OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A “Jane Doe” homicide victim in a 1988 cold case has been identified through advanced DNA testing, according to the Kentucky State Police. Troopers say that in May 1988, a couple in Owenton was walking along a road when they spotted an unresponsive woman, now identified as Linda Bennett, of Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy