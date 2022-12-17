Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies search for suspect in Acworth Waffle House assault
ACWORTH, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photo above. Deputies believe he was a suspect in an assault that took place at a Waffle House restaurant on Sunday. The person above was involved in an incident at...
19-year-old fatally shot during robbery attempt in Stonecrest, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed during a possible robbery attempt in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5. Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal October fire in South Fulton determined to be arson, $10K reward offered
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City of South Fulton fire officials say an October fire that killed four people, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, appears to have been intentionally set. On the morning of Oct. 19, a large house fire broke out on Oswego Drive. Four people died...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for suspect in Johns Creek double shooting
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Abdul Rashid is wanted for aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. ORIGINAL. Police are circulating photos of a man suspected of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb jail detention officer relieved of duty, accused of stealing, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County jail detention officer has been fired for stealing from Walmart on multiple occasions, authorities said. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was terminated moments before his arrest by another agency on shoplifting charges. Authorities said 38-year-old Jason...
Road rage leads to deadly shooting at popular Gwinnett County tavern
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police say road rage led to a deadly shooting at a busy Tavern around 7 p.m. Monday night. Investigators say the shooting happened near Will Henry’s Tavern on Rockbridge Rd. at Five Forks Trickum Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
Man accused in Johns Creek double shooting found dead
A double shooting suspect at the center of a manhunt was found dead Tuesday with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Johns Creek police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old male was shot in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and he was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday. On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton. Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Toddler reported missing in Clayton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for Jonha Harrison. On Dec. 20. officers responded to the 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call, police said. “During the investigation, officers learned that Jonha Harrison’s mother...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has fired some of its employees following an investigation of the death of a 38-year...
Sheriff’s Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County
Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help in catching burglars responsible for what it calls “an unusual trend” in the south end of the county.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Comments / 0