ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5. Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for suspect in Johns Creek double shooting

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Abdul Rashid is wanted for aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. ORIGINAL. Police are circulating photos of a man suspected of...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old male was shot in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and he was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Store clerk, manager arrested for selling 'gas station heroin,' Peachtree City police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City store clerk and a manager are under arrest after selling a drug that was supposed to be taken off the shelves last summer. Tianeptine, sometimes known as "gas station heroin," has caused growing concern in Georgia. The Georgia Legislature passed a law that took effect in July making it a Schedule I controlled substance and any product with Tianeptine was supposed to be removed from store shelves.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Toddler reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for Jonha Harrison. On Dec. 20. officers responded to the 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale regarding a missing person call, police said. “During the investigation, officers learned that Jonha Harrison’s mother...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy