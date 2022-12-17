Read full article on original website
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitter cold today and Thursday – Mark
We’re tracking bitter cold and sunny with NE winds and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until Thursday afternoon. We’ll have single-digit highs with overnight lows dropping to -11 degrees for Spokane. It’s possible wind chill temps could hit -30 degrees. Plan your day. We’ll have single...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY into Thursday due to dangerous temperatures – Mark
Bitter-cold Arctic air will stay through Thursday. Gusty NE winds will create dangerous wind-chill temperatures that feel like -30 overnight. Be prepared for the cold and its effect on kids and pets. Plan your day. If you must be outside, dress in full Winter gear and limit your rime outdoors...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: the snow wraps up and the COLD moves in!
We are tracking another surge of arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the lowest readings in years and produce dangerous wind chill readings. 4 News Now WEATHER ALERT DAY! From the inside looking out the window, Wednesday will be beautiful. It’s going to be a sunny day, and Tuesday’s light fluffy snow will glisten like champagne bubbles in the sun. Step outside, however, and you will experience a biting cold rarely experienced in the Inland Northwest. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be just below zero, but wind chill readings will be as low as -20°. High temperatures will only climb into the single digits. A rare WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect through Thursday morning. Avoid going outside Wednesday, and if you do go outside, dress in layers and cover exposed skin.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Treacherous travel and dropping temperatures – Kris
We are tracking a difficult day of travel on Tuesday with moderate snow in extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho and heavy snow over the mountain passes. We are also tracking a surge of very cold air Wednesday and Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAYS have been declared for both Tuesday and Thursday.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to snowfall today – Mark
Snow will fall much of the day, and then add up. Mountain passes are getting more snow, so travel into the mountains will be difficult today. The cold air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with dangerous overnight lows. Plan your day. Add extra time to your commute due to...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Snow and COLD in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking a difficult day of travel on Tuesday with moderate snow in extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho and heavy snow over the mountain passes. We are also tracking an impressive surge of very cold air Wednesday and Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAYS have been declared for both Tuesday and Thursday.
When does winter weather usually end in Spokane?
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
KREM
Snow, slick roads snarl traffic in Spokane Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers will want to give themselves extra time on Wednesday morning as snow and ice have created slick driving conditions. Traffic seems to be the worst on westbound I-90 through downtown Spokane. A crash near Jefferson street left cars disabled on both shoulders. As a result,...
4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Holiday Travel Forecast
4 News Now’s First Alert Weather Team wants you to be prepared for this week’s conditions if you plan on traveling. Here’s what you need to know: WEDNESDAY Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY due to dangerous wind chill readings across the Inland Northwest. Idaho and Washington passes will have icy spots from Tuesday’s snow, so keep your tire chains...
KREM
Spokane is about to hit sub-zero temps; here's what you need to know
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest will see a multitude of winter weather elements leading up to the holiday weekend, including more snow and sub-zero temperatures. From snow to well below freezing temps, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place for eastern Washington and North Idaho leading up to Friday morning.
spokanepublicradio.org
Record cold temperatures a possibility this week
Weather forecasters say some Inland Northwest cities could potentially match or break cold temperature records this week. The coldest arctic air will arrive in the middle of the week. Meteorologist Charlotte Dewey from the National Weather Service office in Spokane says the current forecast calls for a low of -9 Wednesday night-Thursday morning and a high of just 5 on Thursday.
KXLY
Very cold arctic air moving in today – Mark
More arctic air and cold are moving in for the week with temperatures dropping into the single digits. Light snow is expected for Tuesday and Thursday with heavier amounts in the mountains of Idaho. Sub-Zero lows are expected on Thursday morning. Plan your day. Winter gear will be needed today...
Bitter arctic cold is almost here – Matt
What we’re tracking Get ready for a COLD week around the Inland Northwest. Arctic air begins to spill into our valleys and lowlands overnight, leading to single digits around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene in the morning. Subzero conditions will begin tonight in Stevens, Ferry and Okanogan Counties tonight and will be a regular occurrence for the next few days. The...
KXLY
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
What to know before you call a tow this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tow truck companies are extremely busy this time of year, and they’re especially slammed when snow and ice cover the roads. Divine’s Towing and Hauling is a popular towing service in Spokane, and they said they received a total of 250 calls on Monday. Divine’s also answers emergency calls, meaning if you need a tow on the...
Spokane Fire Department looking out for people in danger during extreme cold
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dangerous, sub-zero-degree temperatures will be sticking around with us through Thursday. First responders are doing what they can to keep our homeless community indoors. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they’ve made some progress getting people into shelters or connected with others ahead of the cold weather. But for those refusing to go anywhere, crews will be...
How to keep your pipes from freezing this winter
SPOKANE, Wash. — In this weather, it doesn’t take long for the cold to creep in and freeze water pipes in your home, which could turn into thousands of dollars in repairs. For Robert McWatters, he doesn’t worry too much about it. “This is nothing. We lived in North Dakota for a while, that’s cold. It’s not like here. This...
KREM
School closures: Snowstorm cancels, delays school in eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow for lower elevations like Spokane. The mountains will get...
How to keep your pipes warm through cold temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The last thing you want to do before Christmas is deal with burst pipes because of cold temperatures. It’s important to know what to do before it’s too late. Experts say one easy thing you can do to prevent damage is to cover your faucet with insulation. “Get some faucet covers for cold temperatures expected for the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
ELK, Wash. – A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle...
