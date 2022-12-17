Read full article on original website
The magician's secret to connecting with kids in Lincoln schools
The magician is revealing his secrets these days. And, luckily for students, Bruce Jacoby is doing it for free. The Lincoln-based magician, who performs at schools, churches and parties, is on a mission to donate a copy of “Mark Wilson’s Complete Course in Magic” — a definitive 400-page book teeming with card tricks, money magic and illusions — to each middle and high school in Lincoln Public Schools.
Carter will conduct 'rigorous national search' for Green's replacement at UNL
Ronnie Green’s plan to step down at the end of June 2023 will put the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in a relatively unfamiliar position. The search for Green’s replacement as chancellor — the person responsible for the 23,805 students enrolled at UNL and 5,884 faculty and staff employed there — will be just the second performed for that position since 2001.
'I know it's the right time for me' — UNL's Green says he'll retire at the end of the school year
Ronnie Green's arc from Virginia farm boy to first-generation college student to 20th chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been, in his words, surreal. UNL is the place that Green said launched his family on a professional and personal journey "beyond our wildest dreams" over the course of nearly four decades.
Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly.
