VILLANOVA, Pa. — Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John’s 78-63 on Wednesday night.Dixon also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats. Brandon Slater scored 16 points and Caleb Daniels added 13 points.The Red Storm were led by Joel Soriano, who recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. St. John’s also got 15 points from AJ Storr, and David Jones put up nine points and eight rebounds.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO