Defensive tackle was a big offseason need for KU, as the Jayhawks are set to lose their top three contributors from the 2022 season. Well, it hasn’t taken long for the KU coaches to find reinforcements for next season. After Gage Keys announced his commitment on Tuesday, Colorado State transfer Devin Phillips announced his commitment to KU on National Signing Day. Phillips will have one season of eligibility remaining in 2023.
Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
The undefeated Jayhawks continue to move up the polls.
Kansas football’s roll on the local recruiting front in December has continued. On Monday, three-star tight end Jaden Hamm announced his commitment to KU at his high school. Hamm was previously committed to Arkansas but elected to flip his commitment with National Signing Day only days away. The news comes a little over a week after Lawrence native Calvin Clements announced his commitment to KU.
It's been said that records are meant to be broken. That's probably true for many things, but not the world record that is held by Kansas City that will absolutely never be broken. I can practically guarantee it. I saw this mentioned by Darren Rovell and he's absolutely accurate. The...
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she is not slowing down on her agenda in the face of a Republican supermajority in the House and Senate.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A local district is the first in the state to put electric school buses on the road. The Wabaunsee School district previously announced it would be the first in Kansas to start driving kids to school on these buses. “We feel fortunate that we got chosen for this grant that allows […]
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and […] The post <strong>Kansas City’s new airport terminal promises a completely different user experience</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who normally put their trash out on Friday will need to plan ahead this week. Shawnee County staff announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that residents will see a change in the solid waste schedule due to the extreme weather conditions forecasted for the area over the next few days.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.
