ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Iowa care center fined nearly $1M

Following an August incident involving a resident being tied to a chair with a bed sheet, the Lenox Care Center is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The $910,680 in federal fines comes from violation of proper response and...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Department of Justice: Alaska unnecessarily institutionalizes children

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A major U.S. Department of Justice investigation has concluded that children in Alaska with mental health issues are "forced to endure unnecessary and unduly long" institutionalization in locked psychiatric hospitals and residential treatment facilities because no alternatives exist. The state of Alaska is violating the Americans...
ALASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County reports 140 positive COVID tests over past week

SIOUX CITY — COVID-19 transmission remains "low" in Woodbury County, while overall influenza activity is "high" in Iowa and RSV cases are ticking down statewide, according to the most recent surveillance reports. Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 140 positive COVID-19 tests in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Jackley looks to take momentum into South Dakota AG's office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's next attorney general, Marty Jackley, is looking to build momentum as he prepares to be sworn into office, announcing his top staff picks on Tuesday and laying out a list of priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Jackley, a Republican, previously held...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Wednesday, December 21 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Full details on the winter storm set to sweep across Iowa. Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

16-year-old who died in collision was junior at McCool Junction High School

A 16-year-old driver who died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on U.S. 81 east of Hastings was identified as a junior at McCool Junction High School. Jordan Tol of Fairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won't seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country. Ross Wilburn...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Frigid wind chills and dangerously low temps will make travel treacherous in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Gusty winds as high as 40 mph and dangerously frigid wind chills as low as 42 below will make conditions treacherous throughout Siouxland Thursday. Sporadic snow showers throughout Wednesday blanketed the area with around an inch of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's forecast calls...
Sioux City Journal

New York bans retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the retail sale of certain pets on Nov. 15. According to the governor's office, the new law seeks to "end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders".
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy