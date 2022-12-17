Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Iowa care center fined nearly $1M
Following an August incident involving a resident being tied to a chair with a bed sheet, the Lenox Care Center is facing one of the largest fines ever imposed against an Iowa care facility by the federal government. The $910,680 in federal fines comes from violation of proper response and...
Sioux City Journal
Standing Bear movie 'I Am A Man' to begin production in Nebraska next year
About a decade after filmmaker Andrew Troy began work on “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear,” the movie will begin production next year thanks to $6 million in grants from the state of Nebraska and the Cherokee Nation Film Office. Troy, who...
Sioux City Journal
Department of Justice: Alaska unnecessarily institutionalizes children
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A major U.S. Department of Justice investigation has concluded that children in Alaska with mental health issues are "forced to endure unnecessary and unduly long" institutionalization in locked psychiatric hospitals and residential treatment facilities because no alternatives exist. The state of Alaska is violating the Americans...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County reports 140 positive COVID tests over past week
SIOUX CITY — COVID-19 transmission remains "low" in Woodbury County, while overall influenza activity is "high" in Iowa and RSV cases are ticking down statewide, according to the most recent surveillance reports. Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday, shows 140 positive COVID-19 tests in...
Sioux City Journal
Jackley looks to take momentum into South Dakota AG's office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's next attorney general, Marty Jackley, is looking to build momentum as he prepares to be sworn into office, announcing his top staff picks on Tuesday and laying out a list of priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Jackley, a Republican, previously held...
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Wednesday, December 21 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois
Full details on the winter storm set to sweep across Iowa. Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Sioux City Journal
16-year-old who died in collision was junior at McCool Junction High School
A 16-year-old driver who died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on U.S. 81 east of Hastings was identified as a junior at McCool Junction High School. Jordan Tol of Fairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Democratic Party chair won't seek reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won't seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa's caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country. Ross Wilburn...
Sioux City Journal
Frigid wind chills and dangerously low temps will make travel treacherous in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Gusty winds as high as 40 mph and dangerously frigid wind chills as low as 42 below will make conditions treacherous throughout Siouxland Thursday. Sporadic snow showers throughout Wednesday blanketed the area with around an inch of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday's forecast calls...
Sioux City Journal
New York bans retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the retail sale of certain pets on Nov. 15. According to the governor's office, the new law seeks to "end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline and stop abusive breeders".
