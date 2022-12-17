ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

WDTV

Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another national business is on the way to Eastpointe and the City of Clarksburg. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino was thrilled to announce that Cricket Wireless plans on opening as soon as possible. As for the exact date, he was not sure. “They’re working hard to get...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Westover gets “Bee City U.S.A.” distinction

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Westover has just gotten special designation with the organization “Bee City U.S.A., but up until recently beekeeping wasn’t necessarily permitted there. Westover is now part of 170 other cities across the country that are raising awareness for local bee populations. However,...
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Emergency Managment preparing for frigid temperatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the frigid temperatures are expected to hit this week, it’s important for people to stay alert and ready for anything unexpected. Right now, Bridgeport Emergency Management is working on sending messages to the public on how to stay safe during the cold. Tim Curry...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg Salvation Army receives special donation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salvation Army in received a special gift for the holidays Monday morning at their offices in Clarksburg. Antero Resources donated $2,000 to the organization’s food pantry. Major Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army said the donation comes at a good time. “It really helps...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

James Harvey Flanigan

James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Everything to know about poinsettias

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The greenhouse at the WVU Evansdale Campus has grown more than 700 poinsettias this year. Sven Verlinden, a a horticulture expert and professor, said he has been working with students to grow the esteemed holiday flower since July. “Poinsettias became popular probably about 4 or 5...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough

In memory of Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough. Elizabeth Ann (Armstrong) McDonough, 81, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She was born at her home as the youngest of five children of the late Dick and Naomi Edith (Carr) Armstrong on April 21, 1941 in Harman, West Virginia.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Jennie Lee Radford

Jennie Lee Radford, 96, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven. She was born on June 16, 1926, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William Henery Stevens and Della Ora (Neel) Stevens. Jennie was a member of Covenant Church. She was also...
FAIRMONT, WV

