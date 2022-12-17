Read full article on original website
WDTV
Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
WDTV
New national business on the way to Eastpointe on Emily Drive
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Another national business is on the way to Eastpointe and the City of Clarksburg. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino was thrilled to announce that Cricket Wireless plans on opening as soon as possible. As for the exact date, he was not sure. “They’re working hard to get...
Belington home damaged in fire days before Christmas
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Precious, an attention-loving senior dog who is sweet with everyone, with her and talked about volunteer opportunities. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WTRF
McDonald’s sends sleigh filled with presents to Wheeling boy’s home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area McDonald’s employees put on their elf attire and over the past month collected gifts for what the St. John’s Home for Children desired. A car, or in this case a sleigh, was packed full of toys for Elm Grove boys on this brisk Tuesday.
WDTV
Westover gets “Bee City U.S.A.” distinction
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Westover has just gotten special designation with the organization “Bee City U.S.A., but up until recently beekeeping wasn’t necessarily permitted there. Westover is now part of 170 other cities across the country that are raising awareness for local bee populations. However,...
WTAP
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday night, 7p.m. at the Parkersburg City Park band pavilion a vigil will be held for missing woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming’s friend, Jake Grim, organized the event for Monday and he says the most important part of the vigil is bringing awareness to Gretchen Fleming.
WDTV
Bridgeport Emergency Managment preparing for frigid temperatures
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As the frigid temperatures are expected to hit this week, it’s important for people to stay alert and ready for anything unexpected. Right now, Bridgeport Emergency Management is working on sending messages to the public on how to stay safe during the cold. Tim Curry...
WDTV
Clarksburg Salvation Army receives special donation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salvation Army in received a special gift for the holidays Monday morning at their offices in Clarksburg. Antero Resources donated $2,000 to the organization’s food pantry. Major Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army said the donation comes at a good time. “It really helps...
WDTV
James Harvey Flanigan
James Harvey Flanigan, 87, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 17, 1935 to the late John Flanigan and the late Mary (Short) Flanigan. James worked for Salerno Brothers as a truck driver. James is survived by four step-daughters: Joy...
WDTV
Everything to know about poinsettias
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The greenhouse at the WVU Evansdale Campus has grown more than 700 poinsettias this year. Sven Verlinden, a a horticulture expert and professor, said he has been working with students to grow the esteemed holiday flower since July. “Poinsettias became popular probably about 4 or 5...
WDTV
Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough
In memory of Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” McDonough. Elizabeth Ann (Armstrong) McDonough, 81, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She was born at her home as the youngest of five children of the late Dick and Naomi Edith (Carr) Armstrong on April 21, 1941 in Harman, West Virginia.
Metro News
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
WDTV
Monongalia County EMS works to add Hope Hill Sobering Center as transport location
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Emergency Services were working to add the Hope Hill Sobering Center as one of its transport locations. The department’s medical director and his team were working with the state’s medical policy and care committee and the state’s EMS Medical Director in hopes of making this a reality.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
WTRF
America’s Got Talent winner performs Christmas classics in Moundsville
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – America’s Got Talent winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. was at the Strand Theatre on Tuesday, December 20 for his 12th annual Home for the Holidays Tour. 12 is the lucky holiday number, with 12 performances in 12 different towns in the Mountain State. Along...
Upshur County roadway closed after log truck rollover
West Virginia Route 20 in Upshur County has been closed due to a single-vehicle accident.
WDTV
Jennie Lee Radford
Jennie Lee Radford, 96, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven. She was born on June 16, 1926, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late William Henery Stevens and Della Ora (Neel) Stevens. Jennie was a member of Covenant Church. She was also...
