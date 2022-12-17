Read full article on original website
I-40 shooting in Memphis sends victim to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting on Interstate 40. Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to a shooting victim at 1800 Covington Pike near Pleasant View, the location of Sunrise car dealership. Police said the shooting happened on I-40 east. The victim was taken to Regional One. […]
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
WSMV
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
Man found with stolen gun after carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after allegedly running from police in a stolen vehicle. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to a carjacking in the 4700 block of Queens Lace Court. A man said he and another person were meeting an acquaintance to buy marijuana, according to...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
Woman set fire to home, resisted arrest, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home and resisting arrest. On Dec. 20, Memphis Police responded to 232 Fairway Ave., where they saw a woman starting a fire near the front window of the property. She was identified as Latonya Parks, according...
Man charged after shots fired into apartment with kids inside, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after people he was with fired shots into an apartment with multiple adults and kids inside. On Dec. 17, a woman reported that Courtney Morgan, 32, and three other suspects came to her apartment and knocked on the door. When her friend...
Man stole car by forging signature on title, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car by forging its sale on the title. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police responded to a vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Piedmont, where a woman reported her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen. On Dec. 11, police...
MPD searching for hit and run driver who struck pedestrian in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver that struck a pedestrian Monday night in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the scene about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 6000 block of Apple Tree Dr., near Mt. Moriah Ext. They found a 52-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle, and the driver had taken off from the scene.
MPD: Suspects wanted after being caught breaking into car, then striking officer while getting away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men they said were caught breaking into a car, then crashing into several other cars and striking an officer with a car door before getting away. MPD said officers were flagged down about guys breaking into a Dodge Charger about...
Stolen car crashes into building, three children taken to hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children and an adult were hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in South Memphis on Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that a vehicle was stolen about 3 a.m. Tuesday and later ran into a building near South Danny Thomas and Mississippi boulevards. Police noted that officers used stop sticks in the crash.
Suspect attempted to shoot man after crash near I-40, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly attempting to shoot someone after a car accident near I-40. On Dec. 18, Memphis Police responded to Littlemore and Edney Ridge around 6 a.m. A man had been involved in an accident with a 2016 Chevy Cruze, records show.
MPD officer injured during attempted car theft at Kroger; 3 suspects on the run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured during an attempted car theft at a local Kroger. Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault at a Kroger at 3444 Plaza Ave. on Dec. 19 just after 3 p.m. Police were working a holiday detail patrol at the location...
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Westwood area, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man died at a Memphis hospital overnight after being shot in the Westwood area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Leacrest at 1:28 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced...
localmemphis.com
4 injured in crash on eastbound I-40 at Warford Street in Raleigh; eastbound lanes closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Memphis at Warford Street are closed due to a four-vehicle crash, according to the Memphis Police Department and TDOT. As of 10:40 p.m., TDOT SmartWay cameras in the area show eastbound traffic on I-40 backed up to near Hollywood Street.
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis early Monday. Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on the 1700 block of Latham Street around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
4th suspect charged in man’s death after home shot up in Frayser, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another suspect is behind bars in the murder of a man who died after a home was shot up in Frayser. On Dec. 10, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
