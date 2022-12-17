ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

'Noh Place' like home: Poetry reading at TidePool Bookshop

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43afPb_0jleHlQ300

WORCESTER — " Readings from The Noh Place Poetry Anthology " will take place 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at TidePool Bookshop, 372 Chandler St.

"The Noh Place Anthology" features a diverse collection of works from poets who participated in readings at Noh Place Artists' Cooperative in Worcester in the 1980s.

Confirmed poets reading at the event include Jonathan Blake, AJ Juarez, Michel Duncan Merle, Eve Rifkah and Craig S. Semon. More poets are expected.

The reading is free. The "Noh Place Anthology" will also be available for purchase.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'Noh Place' like home: Poetry reading at TidePool Bookshop

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Threatening call to doctor sends UMass HealthAlliance hospital into lockdown

LEOMINSTER — UMass Memorial HealthAlliance – Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus entered a lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a person made a phone call to the hospital threatening to cause harm to one of its doctors. Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said that the call was made just before 2 p.m., when the hospital called Code Black, which is activated when hospital management identifies a personal threat to a patient or staff. ...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
906K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy