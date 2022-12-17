'Noh Place' like home: Poetry reading at TidePool Bookshop

WORCESTER — " Readings from The Noh Place Poetry Anthology " will take place 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 at TidePool Bookshop, 372 Chandler St.

"The Noh Place Anthology" features a diverse collection of works from poets who participated in readings at Noh Place Artists' Cooperative in Worcester in the 1980s.

Confirmed poets reading at the event include Jonathan Blake, AJ Juarez, Michel Duncan Merle, Eve Rifkah and Craig S. Semon. More poets are expected.

The reading is free. The "Noh Place Anthology" will also be available for purchase.

