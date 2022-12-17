ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, OH

Marty Hill celebrated at Lordstown-Windham basketball game

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyELx_0jleHkXK00

WINDHAM — Anyone who knows Marty Hill knew what was coming the moment the legendary Windham basketball coach took the microphone on Marty Hill Night.

Hill first noted that Sam Knight, the Bombers' public address announcer for 38 years who returned to the microphone for Hill's special night, had already covered pretty much everything there was to say about his career.

And then Hill humbly turned to the mass of former players standing behind him and noted that they're the ones who did all the work, jokingly adding that the only baskets he ever made at the gymnasium came when he played high school basketball at rival Garfield.

It was classic Hill, refusing to take any credit for an unparalleled basketball tradition that he was so instrumental in building and sustaining in the small village on the eastern tip of Portage County.

"He couldn't grab that microphone fast enough to redirect and acknowledge [his players], which is humbling," said Cody Apthorpe, Hill's successor as Windham's head coach and himself a Bombers legend under Hill. "You have a guy like him. Literally what more can a guy want in a coaching career than what he had. And one of his first words was turning around to acknowledge his players, and that to me is just so telling of his personal character."

Still, if Hill was loath to take any credit for 47 years of brilliant Bombers basketball, the night certainly meant a lot to him and his wife, Jane, who stood by his side throughout the ceremony.

Hill's favorite part of the night was no surprise. He said that he was awed when they announced that all of his former players could come onto Marty Hill Court for a group picture.

Hill said he had no idea how many had come out until he saw them join him on the floor.

"There were a lot of guys here, and some of those guys are well over 30, some of them are close to 40," Hill said. "There were just so many kids and I didn't realize they were all here, because I sat over there, and then when they sent the guys to come down for the picture, they just kept coming in and in."

Knight said he was thrilled by the scene and thrilled by the opportunity to take the microphone for such a special occasion.

"I'm thankful," Knight said. "I'm so thankful that the school allowed me to do it, because as soon as I saw it on Facebook, I called [Bombers athletic director] D.J. [Gross] immediately and I said, 'Please, can I do this?'"

As Knight regaled the crowd with tales of Hill's tenure at Windham, including his very first team, which made state, Marty stood stoically while Jane brushed away a tear from time to time.

"I just thought it was a very nice tribute and kind things said, it was nice to see so many of our old students and friends," Jane Hill said. "I'm proud of him. He works hard and he was always so dedicated and Windham has been good to us."

But Hill, of course, would want the attention put back on his student-athletes, student-athletes who for more than four-and-a-half decades made Bombers basketball a tradition like none other.

"When you're a coach, your players are so special to you," Hill said. "That was the hardest thing for me when I left was meeting with these guys in the locker room. They talk about all the winning seasons and the district championships, those are the guys that did it. I like that they played like Bombers, but they have such a big part in it."

And then once the ceremony was done, the current Windham team played like, well, Bombers, riding frenetic defensive passion and selfless ball movement to a 68-23 victory over Lordstown.

Of course, there was no lack of motivation, especially for seniors like Lucas Churchill and Chase Eye, who started their own careers playing for Marty Hill.

"I love Coach Hill being in attendance," Churchill said. "It's great."

"It meant a lot to me," Eye added. "He's been my coach for the past three years, so I just wanted to make sure I went out there and played my heart out for him. He was a great coach. I loved him. I loved everything about him. His passion for the game, his passion for his players, his coaches, his assistants, all that."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Lutheran East rises to No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once again, there is a new No. 1-ranked team in boys basketball. Lutheran East takes that mantle as the third team to hold that spot in the first month of the high school basketball season, following preseason No. 1 St. Ignatius and St. Vincent-St. Mary. Both of those teams lost to Walsh Jesuit, which continued its climb to No. 2 in this week’s spot before the new year.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Questions Raised About McKinley Move Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The president of the Canton City school board is raising questions about plans to move McKinley High School. JR Rinaldi tells WHBC News that the property the school system owns adjacent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Village is the “most prized possession in the county”.
CANTON, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Guardians Announce Major League Coaching Staff Additions

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced the following additions to the Major League Coaching Staff:. Named RIGO BELTRÁN Bullpen Coach, JASON ESPOSITO Run Production Coordinator and HASANI TORRES Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Beltrán, 53, has spent the last four years as the Pitching Coach with...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Was It a Yes or No to Move McKinley?

Pam Cook is joined by Canton City School Board President J.R. Rinaldi . Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed a plan that would include new elementary schools, middle school, and a new high school. Take a listen as President Rinaldi details results of the school board meeting, explaining what’s recommended to happen and what’s not.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ted Ginn Sr. to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ted Ginn Sr. has received numerous honors for his work on the football field and throughout the Cleveland area. His trophy case is pretty full already, but he’ll have to make room for another tremendous honor. Monday, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced the Glenville...
CLEVELAND, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Ohio

Popularly known as the Buckeye State, Ohio is located in the midwest of the United States. It is the 34th largest state by area in the country, with a population of around 11.7 million in all 20 cities. Despite its relative average size, there’s a wide variation in climatic conditions from one Ohio city to the other.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like Italian sweet treats, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their cannoli (which the bakery fills to order!) and their scrumptious cassata cake, which is a moist sponge cake with strawberries, custard, and whipped cream. They also make great tiramisu, eclairs, biscotti, brownies, and more. If you're in need of a wedding cake, they make gorgeous and delicious ones. And if you prefer something savory, check out their pepperoni bread.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Amber Lynn Finney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amber Lynn Finney, 39, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born June 6, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rodger Finney and Rhonda Watson. Amber was of the Catholic faith. She was employed at Belmont Confections as an assembler. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Magazine's Most Interesting People 2023

In every city's history, there are points when the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, makers, thinkers and doers come together to build on the past and carry us into the future. This year, we shine a light on 19 Clevelanders who are forging the way forward for Northeast Ohio — 2023's Most Interesting People. Edited by Ron Ledgard and Dillon Stewart.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy