Former interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph dismissed after assault charge

By Bryan Fonseca
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach after Scott Frost was fired earlier this season, is no longer with the program after being arrested for felony assault earlier this month, the university’s athletic department announced on Friday.

Joseph was charged with felony assault on Dec. 1 after he allegedly put his hands around a woman’s throat, pulled her hair and punched her in a domestic dispute on Nov. 30.

The school said it had no further comment after it announced that it cut ties with the 54-year-old.

Joseph was placed on administrative leave following his arrest. He denied to police that he assaulted the woman.

Less than a week after Joseph’s arrest, Nebraska hired former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule to be its next head coach.

Nebraska was 3-6 under Mickey Joseph after Scott Frost’s firing.
AP
A Lincoln Police news release reports that Joseph was arrested at 11:54 p.m. on Nov. 30, stemming from domestic violence charges.
AP

Joseph was named the team’s interim coach following the firing of Frost just three games into the season. Joseph, who went 3-6 after taking over, was also a quarterback for Nebraska from 1988-1991. He started nine games, rushing for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns, while passing for 909 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Joseph’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

