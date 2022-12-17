HS Roundup: West M, John Glenn pick up key division wins

NEW LEXINGTON — Undefeated West Muskingum outscored host New Lexington 39-20 in the second half to earn a crucial 59-43 victory in a Muskingum Valley League Small School Division contest on Friday.

The Panthers (5-2, 3-2) were up 23-20 at the half, but the Tornadoes (7-0, 5-0) found their offense behind Noah Ray, who collected 17 of his 26 points in the second half to lead the way.

Ray had six in the third quarter and Jack Porter added five points to help West M take a 35-31 edge into the fourth.

Ray scored 11, Gage Newsom collected six of his 10 points and Porter hit a big 3 in the fourth to secure the win for West M, which made 25 of 41 field goals and held a 23-15 edge on the glass.

Isaiah Stephens tallied five of his 14 points in the first quarter to stake New Lex to a 14-10 lead through one.

Lukas Ratliff added 13 points, including three 3s, Ryan Hobbs scored 12 with four boards and three steals and Isaac Dick grabbed five rebouds for the Panthers, who were 16-of-43 from the field and just 3 of 16 behind the arc.

Both teams had 13 turnovers.

John Glenn 82, Philo 58: Bexlee Woodard knocked down five 3s on his way to a team-high 19 points and Nathan Walker collected 17 points, as the host Muskies (4-2, 4-1) downed the Electrics in MVL Big School action.

John Glenn led 20-13 entering the second quarter where the Muskies poured in 32 points to build a 52-32 halftime advantage. Woodard drilled three 3s in that stanza and had 11 points, Walker added seven points and Stehl Bates scored six in the frame.

Caleb Larrick chipped in 11 points, six in the third, Kaiden Walls added 10 and Noah Winland and Will Nicolozakes both hit three 3s for nine points, as John Glenn hit 13 3s as a team. The Muskies were up 77-52 through three.

Cade Searls paced Philo (2-5, 2-3) with 14 points and Cooper Radcliffe and Talon Preston had 11 points apiece.

Coshocton 66, Crooksville 52: Colton Conkle collected 15 of his team-high 22 points in the second half, as the visiting Redskins (1-4 MVL) outlasted the Ceramics (0-7, 0-6) in MVL Small School play.

Ryan Moore scored 12 of his game-high 24 points, including a pair of 3s, in the first quarter to put the Ceramics up 18-15 through one, but a five-point second allowed Coshocton to take a 24-23 edge into the half.

JJ Herman had seven of his 12 points in the third, including a 4-of-4 effort at the line, and Zane Bryant also hit a 3 to help the Redskins extend their advantage to 42-33 entering the fourth.

Conkle scored 11 and Bentley Cunningham hit a pair of 3s in the fourth to secure the victory. Bryant chipped in 13 points and Coby Moore had nine for the winners.

Cooper Watts added nine points and Konlan McIntyre seven for Crooksville.

Girls Basketball

Harvest Prep 61, Rosecrans 8: The host Bishops (5-5) were held to 1-of-26 shooting and committed 32 turnovers in a Mid-State League loss.

Jenna McLaughlin had four points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Alaina Berry grabbed six boards for Rosecrans.

Christian Anthony had 13 points and Maliyah Lofton chipped in 11 for the Warriors, who led 8-2 after one, 27-5 at the half and 49-7 through three. They also owned a 44-26 edge on the boards.

Bowling

Zanesville boys top LV, Utica: The Blue Devils defeated Licking Valley 1,973-1,849 Tuesday and downed Utica 1,839-168-325 on Thursday.

The Zanesville boys were led by Donavan Tabler with 225-416 and Logan Forker with 215-383 against Valley, while Tabler set school marks for single game and series against Utica with a 254-476 series and Forker added 168-325.

The Lady Devils downed Utica 1,182-980 behind a 154-272 by Kady Winland and a 123-240 by Reyna Dalton. They also defeated Valley 1,327-1,071 as Jazzie had 165-313 and Winland 136-265.

Swimming

Area teams compete in meet: Maysville, West Muskingum, Philo, Crooksville and Rosecrans swimmers took on swimmers from Logan Elm and Portsmouth Notre Dame on Friday.

For area boys, Maysville's Tillman Hawk won the 200 free (2:19.38) and 500 free (6:01) and Owen Rusnak finished second in the 100 back (1:20.2); West Muskingum's Izaiha Mayle was second in the 100 fly (1:39.41) and Nathan Davis placed second in the 100 free (1:04.78); and Rosecrans' Ethan Wofel came in second in the 500 free (7:47).

For the girls, Crooksville's Ryleigh Crooks won the 100 back (1:10.38) and came in second in the 200 free (2:19.68); Maysville's Brooklyn Ponish placed first in the 200 IM (3:13) and Alissa Jenkins came in second in the 100 back (1:21.48); West M's Sophia Novaria came in first in the 100 breast (1:41.9), Anna House won the 500 free (8:42), Kaitlyn Sorenson was second (3:54); Lucy Thorne was second in the 50 free (29.29), and Rebecca Strunk, Carlee Hankinson, House and Thorne were second in the 200 free relay (2:09.5); Rosecrans' Emily Ward was second in the 100 fly (1:28.55), and Philo's 400 free relay was second (5:01).

Junior High Basketball

The Sheridan eighth grade girls (7-1) defeated River View (2-6), 48-15, with Hailey Mueller and Drew Fox scoring 12 each. Leader for River View was Peyton Vickers with seven points. Sheridan seventh grade (5-2) defeated River View (0-8), 47-5, as Lakelyn Haas had 12 points and Samantha Emmert 10. For River View, Kamaryn Williamson had 3.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Roundup: West M, John Glenn pick up key division wins