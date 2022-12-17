Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast Food Bank delivering to seniors in need for holidays
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank is dropping off thousands of boxes of food to seniors in need as part of the organization's CARE-a-Van program. Nonprofit leaders said with the rising cost of living, this effort is more important than ever. The Treasure Coast Food Bank...
veronews.com
Steve Bradbury Brings Plein Air Drawings To The Center for Spiritual Care
The exceptional drawings of Steve Bradbury, a remarkably sensitive chronicler of Florida river and landscapes whose classical Asian influence is unmistakable, will be shown at the Center for Spiritual Care Jan. 6-27. The exhibition opens with an artist’s reception for viewers Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The...
cw34.com
New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
veronews.com
Youth Guidance receives $5,000 grant from TD Charitable Foundation
Youth Guidance Receives $5,000 Grant from TD Charitable Foundation. Vero Beach, FL (December 15th, 2022) … The TD Charitable Foundation recently awarded Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy a grant for $5,000. These funds will enable Youth Guidance to continue its tutoring, academic enrichment, and S.T.E.M. programs for students in grades K-6.
veronews.com
Ball Kids Needed for the Vero Beach International Open!
This January, Grand Harbor will be hosting the 2023 Vero Beach International Open. The tournament director has reached out to Crossover seeking ball kids to assist with the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for students to experience all things tennis while also earning volunteer hours. Every student volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, box lunch, two tickets for parents to watch the tournament & more!
veronews.com
Fellsmere awarded $700K for community development
Fellsmere was one of 48 cities and counties to be awarded state funding toward community development Wednesday, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $700,000 grant for the city will go toward replacing streets, sidewalks and landscaping from North Broadway Street to South Broadway Street, officials said. “Making...
veronews.com
Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence
Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy’s GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
veronews.com
Riverside Theatre presents The American Classic Man of La Mancha
(Vero Beach, FL) Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Sponsored by Cynthia & David Bardes, Bill & Eva Gurley, David Horner & Constance Pitcher, Ron Hunt & Lisa Amorosa and Riverside Theatre’s Patron Producers Group, Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 19
Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.
WPBF News 25
Santa teams up with Port St. Lucie police to deliver gifts to kids with medical conditions
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Santa and his elves for the day arrived at Patches Medical Daycare in a caravan sleigh. "I love working with the men and women in blue," Santa said of the Port St. Lucie Police and motorcade unloading that sleigh with gifts for deserving Patches patients.
sebastiandaily.com
Disaster Recovery Assistance Available from SBA in Indian River County
U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster recovery assistance is available to Florida, Indian River County small businesses, small aquacultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations affected by Hurricane Nicole. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans are for working capital needs caused by the disaster. Loans...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie Boy Scouts building K9 memorial to become Eagle Scouts
Three aspiring Eagle Scouts are working to earn the highest rank in scouting by honoring protectors of their community. K-9s are more than a crime fighting tool. To their handlers, they are like family, and they’re beloved by the communities they serve. Troop 422 Life Scouts Jayce Masters, Ashton...
WESH
Projects aiming to protect water systems across Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Congressman Darren Soto and Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming spoke on Central Florida water projects. About $60 million was included for the water projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed by the Senate. "With nearly 1,500 people moving to central Florida...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
MOBILE ECMO SAVED THE LIFE OF A PORT ST. LUCIE WOMAN WHO NOW FIGHTS TO RECLAIM WHAT SHE ONCE HAD
December 20. 2022 – Melissa Stagg no longer takes for granted what comes naturally to most people. Walking, bathing herself, and living a life without potent medications are all recent milestones, ones the Port St. Lucie woman doctors call a “medical unicorn” couldn’t have imagined just six months earlier.
Martin County to open cold weather shelter this weekend
The Treasure Coast is preparing for the coldest weather of the season, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.
Jupiter woman nearly loses thousands in scam, but recognizes red flags
Just days before the holiday weekend, a Palm Beach County woman almost had her Christmas ruined. It was certainly a close call for Judith Flynn.
WESH
Fugitive wanted for manslaughter in Puerto Rico arrested in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says he and the governor of Puerto Rico have signed an agreement on a fugitive extradition program that returns criminals to their hometowns to be held accountable for their crimes. “We follow up on any leads they give us and...
cw34.com
Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
veronews.com
Temps to drop this Christmas weekend
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A cold front will sweep across the county this week and into the holiday weekend, plunging temperatures into the 40s and 50s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Monday through Friday will have high temperatures in the 70s,...
Man killed by drunk driver with 3 previous DUI convictions, investigators say
It wasn’t his first, second, or even third DUI. Investigators said Michael Holder, 57, was arrested for his fourth DUI after causing a deadly drunk driving crash.
