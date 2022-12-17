ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

veronews.com

Steve Bradbury Brings Plein Air Drawings To The Center for Spiritual Care

The exceptional drawings of Steve Bradbury, a remarkably sensitive chronicler of Florida river and landscapes whose classical Asian influence is unmistakable, will be shown at the Center for Spiritual Care Jan. 6-27. The exhibition opens with an artist’s reception for viewers Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. The...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

New pickleball courts open at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — As pickleball continues to grow across the U.S., the city of Fort Pierce announces the opening of pickleball courts at Jaycee Park. City officials said Fort Pierce residents have expressed their interest in the sport and have asked for more courts throughout the community.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Youth Guidance receives $5,000 grant from TD Charitable Foundation

Youth Guidance Receives $5,000 Grant from TD Charitable Foundation. Vero Beach, FL (December 15th, 2022) … The TD Charitable Foundation recently awarded Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy a grant for $5,000. These funds will enable Youth Guidance to continue its tutoring, academic enrichment, and S.T.E.M. programs for students in grades K-6.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Ball Kids Needed for the Vero Beach International Open!

This January, Grand Harbor will be hosting the 2023 Vero Beach International Open. The tournament director has reached out to Crossover seeking ball kids to assist with the tournament. This is an excellent opportunity for students to experience all things tennis while also earning volunteer hours. Every student volunteer will receive a free t-shirt, box lunch, two tickets for parents to watch the tournament & more!
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Fellsmere awarded $700K for community development

Fellsmere was one of 48 cities and counties to be awarded state funding toward community development Wednesday, according to the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $700,000 grant for the city will go toward replacing streets, sidewalks and landscaping from North Broadway Street to South Broadway Street, officials said. “Making...
FELLSMERE, FL
veronews.com

Southern Eagle Distributing, Beer and Benevolence

Twenty-four million bottles of beer on the shelf means one million cases of beer! In celebration of the sale of its one-millionth case of Constellation Brands beer, several employees of Southern Eagle, including President and CEO Philip Busch, traveled to Jimmy’s GK Foodmart in Vero Beach to mark the milestone occasion.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Riverside Theatre presents The American Classic Man of La Mancha

(Vero Beach, FL) Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell and Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, presents the American Classic, Man of La Mancha. Sponsored by Cynthia & David Bardes, Bill & Eva Gurley, David Horner & Constance Pitcher, Ron Hunt & Lisa Amorosa and Riverside Theatre’s Patron Producers Group, Man of La Mancha performs on the Stark Stage from January 3-22, 2023.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Dec. 19

Dorothy Helen Silvero, age 87, passed away quietly on November 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born in Basel, Switzerland on January 9, 1935. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from college in Switzerland. She started in Texas and traveled through the states before she went to Florida, where she met the love of her life, Pedro Silvero, on the polo fields. They married and had their two sons, Peter and Daniel, before moving to Virginia and then upstate New York. They lived there for years training polo horses and maintaining a farm until the boys went off to college and the military.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Disaster Recovery Assistance Available from SBA in Indian River County

U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster recovery assistance is available to Florida, Indian River County small businesses, small aquacultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations affected by Hurricane Nicole. SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans are for working capital needs caused by the disaster. Loans...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Projects aiming to protect water systems across Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Congressman Darren Soto and Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming spoke on Central Florida water projects. About $60 million was included for the water projects in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act passed by the Senate. "With nearly 1,500 people moving to central Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man jailed in Martin County in $100,000 construction site theft

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is wanted and a second is behind bars in Martin County in connection to a construction site theft in Northeast Florida. The Baker County Sheriff's Office said, early in the morning of Dec. 12, two men stole over $100,000 worth of equipment from a new hotel construction site in Macclenny, which is about 30 miles west of Jacksonville. The items included some heavy equipment, such as a trailer and generator, along with numerous tools.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Temps to drop this Christmas weekend

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A cold front will sweep across the county this week and into the holiday weekend, plunging temperatures into the 40s and 50s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Monday through Friday will have high temperatures in the 70s,...
VERO BEACH, FL

