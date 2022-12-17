Lake Highlands' Tre Johnson starts strong at City of Palms

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Everyone knows Tre Johnson can get buckets.



The junior from Lake Highlands in Dallas, Texas, is the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024, largely because of his scoring ability. Johnson, a 6-foot-6 guard, had 1,000 career points before he even started this season.

However, this year Johnson is out to prove he's more than a scorer. He did a little bit of everything Friday on the opening day of the City of Palms Classic, the elite high school basketball showcase with nationally-ranked teams from all over the nation.

Lake Highlands' Tre Johnson follows through on a free throw in a contest where he scored a game-high 27 points. Photo by Adam Fisher

Johnson scored scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds in Lake Highlands' 76-68 overtime win against Newton from Covington, Georgia.

But Johnson also had three assists and a steal. And he defended Newton's 6-foot-7 star Stephon Castle, holding the UConn commit to 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

"I just want to display my defense, rebounding and decision making (this year)," Johnson said. "I want to show everything else. Everyone knows I can score. I just want to get better overall."

Johnson came out hot, scoring 15 points in the first half as Lake Highlands (10-1) took a 39-32 lead. The Wildcats took their biggest lead of the game with two minutes left, going up 64-51. But Newton and Castle weren't done.



Newton closed regulation on a 10-0 run to force overtime. With 10 seconds left, Castle ripped the ball away from Johnson, then scored on the other end to tie the game 66-66. However, Castle also missed two free throws with 1.7 seconds left in regulation that would have won the game for the Rams.



Newton scored the first points of the extra period, but Lake Highlands scored the final 10 to move on to the tournament quarterfinals Monday.



First Round



North Laurel (London, Ky.) 79, Charlotte (Punta Gorda, Fla.) 58: Reed Sheppard showed why he's committed to one of college basketball's blueblood programs. In his City of Palms debut, the Kentucky recruit had 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals.



"Anything to win," Sheppard said of his all-around performance. "I'll do whatever it takes."



North Laurel, ranked in the Top 50 of some national polls, never trailed and held the lead for all but 17 seconds. Three Jaguars scored 20 points: Sheppard, Ryan Davidson (22) and Brody Brock (20). Brock was 6-of-8 on 3-pointers.

John Gamble scored 20 points to lead Charlotte, the local team located right up the road from Fort Myers.

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) 52, Vashon (St. Louis, Mo.) 44: Boogie Fland, a top 10 player in the Class of 2024, dropped five 3s and scored 24 points to lead the Crusaders to victory. Fland, a 6-3 junior, hit 7 of 14 shots and added two steals.



Sophomore Danny Carbuccia added 14 points for Stepinac, which led 26-17 at halftime. The Crusaders will play in the quarterfinals Sunday.



Vashon was led by 6-6 senior Kennard Davis, who had 13 points and five rebounds. Jayden Nicholson, a 6-5 guard, scored 10 and was the only other Wolverine in double figures.

Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) 69, Tampa Catholic (Fla.) 63: The Wildcats, ranked No. 18 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25, survived a scare with a big fourth quarter. Tampa Catholic led by eight at halftime, but Wheeler outscored the Crusaders 19-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats' duo of Isaiah Collier and Arrinten Page, both pledged to USC, each scored 16 points. Wheeler shot 54.5 percent from the field despite going 2-of-13 on 3s.

Karter Knox, a 6-6 guard ranked as a Top 10 junior, led Tampa Catholic with 22 points.

Hugh Thimlar Tribute



First Baptist Academy 67, Gateway 44: FBA dominated the middle quarters to win this game between local teams dedicated to the founder of the tournament. Hugh Thimlar started the City of Palms in 1973 when it was a tournament between Southwest Florida teams.



The Lions, from nearby Naples, were led by Yohandry Ortiz with 18 points, Latrell Davis with 16, and Adrian Rodriguez with 14. After trailing 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, FBA outscored Gateway 54-29 the rest of the way.



Updated schedule



NOTE: The Signature Series is a four-team mini-tournament. The Sunshine Series is the same thing featuring all Florida teams. The Hugh Thimlar Tribute is a single game featuring local teams.



Friday, Dec. 16



Game 1: Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) 52, Vashon (St. Louis, Mo.) 44



Game 2: Lake Highlands (Dallas, Texas) 76, Newton (Covington, Ga.) 68 (OT)



Game 3: Hugh Thimlar Tribute -- First Baptist (Naples, Fla.) 67, Gateway (Fort Myers, Fla.) 44



Game 4: North Laurel (London, Ky.) 79, Charlotte (Port Charlotte, Fla.) 58



Game 5: Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) vs. Tampa Catholic (Fla.), 9:30 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 17



Game 6: Consolation -- Newton vs. Charlotte, 10:15 a.m.



Game 7: Sunshine Series -- Providence (Jacksonville, Fla.) vs. The Villages (Fla.), Noon



Game 8: Sunshine Series -- IMG Blue (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), 1:45 p.m.



Game 9: Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia, Pa.) vs. Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.), 3:30 p.m.



Game 10: Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) vs. Canterbury (Fort Myers, Fla.), 5:15 p.m.



Game 11: Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Winter Haven (Fla.), 7 p.m.



Game 12: Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) vs. North Laurel, 8:45 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 18



Game 13: Consolation -- Vashon vs. Game 9 loser, Noon



Game 14: Signature Series -- Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) vs. Saint Francis (Baltimore, Md.), 1:45 p.m.



Game 15: Signature Series -- Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) vs. The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.), 3:30 p.m.



Game 16: Quarterfinals -- Archbishop Stepinac vs. Game 9 winner, 5:15 p.m.

Bahama Breez 45-second Challenge, 6:50 p.m.



Joe North 3-Point Shootout, 7 p.m.



Edison National Bank Slam Dunk Championship, 7:45 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Game 17: Consolation: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 18: Sunshine Series Third Place -- Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 12:10 p.m.

Game 19: Sunshine Series Championship -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1:50 p.m.

Game 20: Consolation -- Game 5 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 21: Quarterfinal -- Lake Highlands vs. Game 10 winner, 5:15 p.m.

Game 22: Quarterfinal -- Columbus (Miami, Fla.) vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 23: Quarterfinal -- Game 5 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Game 24: Consolation -- Game 13 winner vs. Game 17 winner, 8 a.m.

Game 25: Consolation -- Game 16 loser vs. Game 22 loser, 9:40 a.m.

Game 26: Signature Series Third Place -- Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 loser, 11:20 a.m.

Game 27: Signature Series Championship -- Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 28: Consolation -- Game 6 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 2:40 p.m.

Game 29: Semifinal -- Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 30: Semifinal -- Game 16 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 31: Consolation -- Game 21 loser vs. Game 23 winner, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Game 32: Consolation -- Teams TBD, 9:30 a.m.

Game 33: Consolation -- Teams TBD, 11:10 a.m.

Game 34: Consolation championship -- Game 24 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 12:50 p.m.

Game 35: Fifth-Place Game -- Game 25 winner vs. Game 31 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 36: Third-Place Game -- Game 29 loser vs. Game 30 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 37: Championship -- Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner, 7 p.m.