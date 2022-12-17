Read full article on original website
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/19/22 – Ladder Match, Becky Lynch vs Bayley And More
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is set to be an exciting one as it is the last show before Christmas. You can read the full advertised card for tonight’s show below. – Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. – Bayley vs. Becky Lynch.
Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss: When Things Break, They Shatter
Tell me something, my friend. Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?. The tale of Bray Wyatt in WWE is a wild one, both in the ring and outside of it. A man mocked for his weight, a member of The Nexus, a leader of the Wyatt Family, and a man teetering on the edge of otherworldly madness from the confines of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend, he was filled to the brim with creative ideas.
IMPACT Wrestling Attempted To Sign Athena After WWE Release, AEW Was Always Her Primary Destination
The Fallen Goddess was considered by several promotions after her WWE release. Prior to signing with AEW, Athena made a name for herself in WWE and NXT as Ember Moon. She would hold the NXT Women’s Championship during her time in the company but could not repeat this success on the main roster.
The Miz Pays Bronson Reed Following RAW
Bronson Reed gets his payoff. Bronson Reed made his return to WWE when he screwed Dexter Lumis out of his match against The Miz, causing Miz to climb the ladder and pull down the bags full of money. Following RAW, Miz was interviewed by Byron Saxton for WWE Digital. Miz said that he paved the way for the way for his close personal friend and up and coming superstar, Bronson Reed. Miz went on to compliment Reed, saying he has it all. Miz also noted that he owes Bronson big time, which Bronson simply stated “where’s my money?” A nervous Miz handed Reed a stack of cash, but that wasn’t enough. Reed took two more out of Miz’s bag and then said they’re good. You can see the interaction below.
WATCH: Alexa Bliss Blasts Bianca Belair With A Vase On RAW
Alexa Bliss let the evil inside her take over tonight on RAW. Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair had a sit down interview with Byron Saxton where they set up their championship match that’ll go down in two weeks. Both ladies started to get a little bit heated at each-other in the spirit of competition. When it seemed the interview was over, Alexa grabbed a glass vase that sat beside her and smashed it over Bianca’s head, leaving her laying out cold. You can see Alexa put all her might into the hit below.
Wrestler of the Year Candidates
Last week we saw some of the candidates in the match of the year award, but now we are going to discuss the wrestler of the year award, both male and female. 2022 was very open year for both awards, but slowly the obvious candidates were getting decided. Male Award.
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is set for this Friday on TBS at 10/9c. Rampage is being taped following tonight’s Dynamite and the lineup has been revealed, including a Holiday Battle Royal for a cash prize, a tag title match and so much more. You can see the lineup below. AEW Rampage...
WWE Monday Night RAW Viewership And Key Demo Rises This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 19 averaged 1.705 million viewers. This number is up 14% from the 1.472 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up big from 0.37 demo rating last Monday.
Identity Of Swerve Strickland’s Mystery Partner Revealed
On last nights AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland created a new faction called “Mogul Affiliates” with Rick Ross as the hype man. Parker Bordeaux and a mystery man covered in tattoos were the duo with Swerve. Everyone questioned who this man was, but now, Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful Select has learned his identity. You can read below.
Glory Pro Wrestling December 2 Rizzmember Results (12/18/22)
On December 18, Glory Pro Wrestling held its December to Rizzmember event at the South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event streamed on FITE+. You can read the full results for the show below. Pre-Show: Ethan Price def. Shota. Kenny Alfonzo def. Lucky Ali. Davey Richards def....
Liv Morgan Says She Doesn’t Like Ronda Rousey “Anymore”
Morgan earned the respect of The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who hugged her after the match. It appears that the two have drifted apart since the MITB PLE, with Morgan publicly announcing her lack of fondness for Rousey. The 28-year-old recently appeared on the Twin Talk with Haley &...
Live AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Results – 12/21/22
FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Best-Of-Seven: Match Five (No Disqualification): The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (1-3) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) Bryan Danielson set to speak. Ricky Starks will appear on the show. Keith...
AEW Stars React To The Women’s Dynamite Main Event
Jamie Hayter defended her AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in one hell of a match that has everyone buzzing. Hayter did retain her title, but it was not without a tough battle. Shida gave it everything she had and both women had the fans on their feet, biting at every second of action. The sentiment online was much of the same with people saying it was one of AEW’s best women’s matches of the year. Now, Saraya, Jade Cargill, Emi Sakura and AEW Spanish Announcer Dasha Kuret have all spoke out about the awesome match.
WATCH: WWE Releases New Canvas 2 Canvas Episode
WWE has released a new edition of Canvas 2 Canvas and it’s a “Rivalry Series” episode. Artist Rob Schamberger looks to create his unique art piece on the epic rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. These two have been rivals dating back far before either was in WWE and we see it currently playing out on television. In two weeks, on the last SmackDown of 2022, John Cena will return to team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. But for now, you can see the never ending rivalry in painting form. Check out the awesome canvas art below!
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Decrease In Final Viewership This Week
The final numbers for this week’s SmackDown are in. On December 19, Brandon Thurston reported that Friday’s WWE SmackDown finished with a average viewership total of 2.191 million viewers. This is down from the previous Friday’s SmackDown, which drew 2.306 million viewers. Friday’s episode also featured with a final key demo rating of 0.52, which is down from the previous week’s 0.57 rating.
WATCH: Sonjay Dutt Drops A Diss Track On The Acclaimed
MC Sonjay Dutt has arrived. The Acclaimed is usually known for their rapping and diss records, but Sonjay Dutt, alongside Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett have responded. Sonjay Dutt rapped while the others made cameos in the background. Dutt dissed both Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. You can hear Sonjay’s hot bars below, ahead of Lethal and Jarrett’s Tag Team Title Opportunity against The Acclaimed this Friday on AEW Rampage.
Mandy Rose’s Agent Says She Will Be A Self Made Millionaire By Christmas
Some more information on Mandy Rose has been provided by her agent. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT champion has made $500k off her racy videos in just one week. Mandy was dismissed on Wednesday when she posted sexual photos on the subscription-based portal FanTime, a platform similar to OnlyFans, which is prohibited by WWE.
WATCH: Fan Approaches Serpentico Over S.A.P And S.A.T Situation
Things have taken an odd turn. Yesterday, we reported on S.A.T, Joel and Jose Maximo calling gimmick infringement on AEW’s newest trio, S.A.P. The Spanish Announce Table threatened to slap Serpentico of The Spanish Announce Project over this and have threatened legal action to AEW and Tony Khan. Now, a fan who was live at AEW Dynamite recorded himself asking Serpentico if they’re going to give the S.A.T their gimmick back. Serpentico replied by simply shrugging. Joel Maximo quote tweeted this and said “give it back.” You can see the video below.
Hikaru Shida Speaks Following AEW Dynamite Loss
Hikaru Shida unsuccessfully challenged Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship Match on last nights AEW Dynamite. The match was definitely the match of the night and had fans buzzing all over social media as well as having the live crowd read hot. Following the match, Shida took to social media to post some thoughts on the match. Shida says it was a goal for her to main event AEW Dynamite, though, she really wanted to win. She says the Samurai will rise again. She then posted a follow up tweet saying “LFG AEW Ladies,” hyping up the roster following a big night for the women.
Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson Set For Next Week
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson came out to the ring to talk about William Regal and MJF. Bryan said that if there’s one thing Regal taught him, it’s that actions have consequences and MJF now has a handful. Suddenly, he was interrupted by Ethan Page who questioned why Bryan should get a title shot ahead of him. Then, Stokely called Bryan a raggedy bitch. Ethan told Bryan that he will turn him into a vegetable, to which Bryan challenged him to come try. Ethan didn’t, but, says that he will fight Bryan next week and Danielson accepted the challenge.
