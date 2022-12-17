Read full article on original website
2 arrested for trafficking more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl during ‘Operation Blue Christmas’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with “Operation Blue Christmas,” which led to the seizure of more than 1,600 grams of fentanyl in one week. Andrion Russell Battle, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to […]
16-year-old charged with using pocket knife at school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies charged a 16-year-old student at Choctawhatchee High School for using a pocket knife on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the teen confessed to pulling out the pocket knife and using it to cut a piece of paper. Deputies retrieved the knife from his front […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies looking for suspect in Pensacola Beach cutting
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a suspect after one person was struck with a knife on Pensacola Beach last Monday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance on Dec. 12. According to the sheriff's office, the victim...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
Sheriff: Florida drug busts net enough fentanyl to kill 800K people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in the panhandle said they found enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people. Investigators in Escambia County said they found the drugs during busts at five homes. Law enforcement officials said they found most of the fentanyl in just one home. According to deputies, there...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Correctional Facility wins Excelsior Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Both the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa County Correctional Facility received the Excelsior Award this month from the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. They received the award after earning perfect scores on their accreditation reviews for the past 15 years. Sheriff...
WEAR
Report reveals victim in Navarre deadly shooting
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- New information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Navarre on Friday. Christopher Ward was shot and killed at a home on the 7100 block of Reef Street around 1:45 p.m. According to an arrest report, a neighbor texted Ward about...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault at Pensacola Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12. Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts […]
2 men arrested for allegedly scamming residents in pine straw sales: Fairhope Police
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department said two people were arrested following nearly a month scam involving door-to-door sales of pine straw, according to a Facebook Post from the FHP. Jarel Farley, 26, and Stanchavious Turner, 23, both residents of Georgia, were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Farley is charged with two counts […]
WEAR
State Attorney's Office discusses 'Operation Blue Christmas' arrests in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There are new details Monday night on arrests following the Escambia County Sheriff's Office's "Operation Blue Christmas." WEAR News first told you Friday about the agency's discovery of enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people. The sheriff's office says there could be more arrests after those five...
Mobile Police hopes arrest in 2014 murder gives closure to family
Mobile police arrested 38-year-old Jervoris Scarbrough Monday night, charging him in the death of a man found handcuffed and shot near the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and I-10 in 2014.
WEAR
Victim's wife looks for accountability in Escambia County hit-and-run
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues for a driver involved in a hit and run in Escambia County Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says the accident happened near Edison and Garfield Drive at around 9:30 a.m. Jeremy Willis was on his electric skateboard when he was hit by a dark...
Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
WEAR
Troopers investigating ECUA sanitation truck rollover in McDavid
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority sanitation truck rollover near McDavid on Tuesday. According to authorities, the sanitation truck came to rest on its side at Highway 29 and Mystic Springs Road near the the McDavid Fire Station.
Man allegedly swallows drugs at traffic stop, hits officer in face in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Friday night who allegedly swallowed drugs during a traffic stop and then assaulted officers while at Metro Jail, according to a release from the MPD. Roduane Tunstall, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, assault, resisting arrest and tampering with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
WEAR
Legal Leaf on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola broken into twice overnight
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Legal Leaf says its store on Navy Boulevard in Pensacola was broken into twice Tuesday morning. Legal Leaf is offers quality legal THC products currently available in the State of Florida without any sort of medical card or prescription. According to Legal Leaf, the thief broke into...
Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
