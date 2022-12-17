Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Roblox Project Ghoul Christmas update log and patch notes released
The Roblox Project Ghoul Christmas Update has been released on December 20th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com
Tower of Fantasy December 22 Update and Patch Notes
Tower of Fantasy’s December 22 Update will bring several changes to the game, including new content, new events, new features, and bug fixes and optimizations. With these changes, the Tower of Fantasy dev team hopes to resolve the issues that player’s have been experiencing regarding instance difficulties, server lags, crashes, and memory leaks.
tryhardguides.com
Fruit Battlegrounds Phoenix Update log and patch notes
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Phoenix Update has been released on December 19th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
tryhardguides.com
Evil West releases 1.0.5 Update and Patch Notes for December 21st
Evil West has just released the new 1.0.5 update, including full patch notes for all of the fixes and additions fans can expect. The patch is available now on all platforms, adding a new “Invincible Set” that restores HP. There are also plenty of improvements for quality of life, straightening out some of the larger bugs that players have been experiencing.
tryhardguides.com
Brawlhalla releases 2022’s Brawlhallidays patch notes
Brawlhalla has officially been updated with this year’s “Brawlhallidays” event, which includes lots of holiday themed cosmetics, such as the annual event’s first emote and new skins for Caspian and Jaeyun. There will also be snow added to a few the maps, alongside snowflakes in the UI that lead to exclusive items.
tryhardguides.com
All 4 Games in Nintendo’s House of Indies Holiday Event: Day 3
Nintendo has featured four brand-new indies for their ongoing Holiday Event this week, including announcements and updates for Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, Sonority, Tin Hearts and Sail Forth. Nintendo’s YouTube channel will host more indie showcases every day through this Friday, at 9 AM pacific time. Potion Craft: Alchemist...
tryhardguides.com
How to get Dark Blizzard Materia in Crisis Core Reunion FFVII
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is an action, roleplaying game, which was recently remastered in its Reunion edition, launched late in 2022. (The storyline will be recreated in the mobile game Ever Crisis.) One of the major components of Crisis Core gameplay is using Materia and the Materia Fusion system. If you need to know how to get Dark Blizzard Materia in Crisis Core, we have a detailed guide!
tryhardguides.com
Omega Strikers delays full release to April and announces upcoming major updates
Omega Strikers just announced that its full release for PC, iOS, Android, and consoles will be delayed due to a change in its roadmap. Omega Strikers PC Open Beta has been available for months, and now it has been revealed that it will end on January 1st, 2023 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. The full release of Omega Strikers for PC, iOS, Android, and consoles is currently targeted for April 2023. With the game’s full release comes a new ranked season, a battle pass, and significant content additions.
tryhardguides.com
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie showcases story and characters in new trailer
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is a 2020 role-playing video game developed by Nihon Falcom and published by NIS America for its western version. It is the latest title in the Trails series and is considered the end of the Crossbell and Erebonia arcs, serving as a prologue to The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki. It was released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 in August 2020, with ports for the Nintendo Switch and Windows released in August 2021. Its English release is scheduled for July 2023, additionally being ported to PlayStation 5.
tryhardguides.com
Make Roblox Games To Become Rich and Famous Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Make Roblox Games To Become Rich and Famous is an experience developed by Over Night Games for the platform. In this game, you will be attempting to build Roblox games within the game to impress your family! If you can make some great games, you will earn cash and become famous. See if you can become the ultimate developer and prove everyone wrong.
tryhardguides.com
Divine Knockout reveals detailed roadmap overview for 2023
Developer Red Beard Games has released a brand-new roadmap for Divine Knockout today in a brief overview video, including their plans for four different release updates. This includes the release of new maps, Zeus and two more unannounced Gods, balancing patches and more. Although these updates were expected sooner, they...
tryhardguides.com
Stimulating Soda recipe location guide Dragon Quest Treasures
Dragon Quest Treasures is the latest action role-playing game and a spin-off in the Dragon Quest series from Square Enix. In this game, players will explore the realm of Draconia as the younger versions of Erik and Mia, the characters from Dragon Quest XI. Players will come across creatures in Draconia that might get in their way and that they will have to fight if they want to continue their treasure hunt.
tryhardguides.com
Miko Era Twelve Myths Codes (December 2022)
Miko Era Twelve Myths is a casual social MMORPG developed by EYOU Game for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this mobile role-playing game, you will be raising 12 beautiful Mikos and looking to defend the world of Akiba City. Gather up powerful characters, level them up, and equip them with gear that will increase their abilities. See if you can power up your team and defeat everything the game has to offer!
tryhardguides.com
Pupperazzi is set to be released for Nintendo Switch in 2023
Pupperazzi is a sandbox photography game developed by Sundae Month and published by Kitfox Games. In this game, players must snap photos of dogs while maintaining their social media presence. The player will take control of a humanoid camera, and to get followers, they will need to take images and post them on the dogNET social networking website.
tryhardguides.com
Lost Ark reveals new continent and Advanced Class coming in 2023
Lost Ark reveals Part 1 of their 2023 roadmap, which will feature a Witcher Event, Anniversary Celebration, Tulubik Battlefield, Artist Advanced Class, Rowen Continent, Brelshaza Hard Mode, and Hanumatan Guardian Raid. Details of Lost Ark’s Part 1 roadmap were obtained from an official Steam post, and we’ve included everything you...
tryhardguides.com
How to get Snowl in Loomian Legacy Roblox
Loomian Legacy is a Roblox game that follows Loomians, which are animal-like creatures that each have their own specialty. Trainers then capture, battle, and bond with their Loomians! If you need help figuring out how to get Snowl in Loomian Legacy in the Holiday Event, we have a detailed guide to get this creature!
tryhardguides.com
Toplitz Productions announces Pirate’s Dynasty for 2023
Pirate’s Dynasty, an upcoming adventure RPG from burgeoning developer Golden Hind Games, has just been announced with a very brief teaser. It is expected to launch on Steam sometime in Q3 of 2023, with no word on other platforms. Here’s the announcement from publisher Toplitz Productions:. The first...
tryhardguides.com
Bubble Gum Simulator X Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator X is an experience developed by PlayCrate! for the platform. In this game, you will be blowing bubbles, collecting pets, and exploring a variety of islands that inhabit the sky. As you grow your bubble capabilities, you will be able to explore further and unlock better pets. See if you can reach the top of the leaderboards and become the best bubble blower in the world.
tryhardguides.com
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch its Different Future DLC on January 27th
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an action role-playing game set in a dark fantasy interpretation of the setting for the original Final Fantasy game. Players take on the role of Jack, a man consumed by a need to destroy Chaos. Jack is accompanied by other companions, including newcomers Ash and Jed. During their journeys, they encounter a knight who has assumed the identity of Chaos, while each of the apparent Warriors of Light has doubts about whether or not this is their purpose.
tryhardguides.com
Sifu announces Xbox and Steam release, new Arenas mode
Sifu, the martial arts indie hit from developer and publisher Sloclap, has just released a new trailer revealing that it will launch on Xbox and Steam sometime in March 2023. This will coincide with a free update on all platforms, featuring the brand-new Arenas mode, which includes more modifiers, cheats and outfits. Here’s the full trailer on YouTube:
Comments / 0