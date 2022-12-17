The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie is a 2020 role-playing video game developed by Nihon Falcom and published by NIS America for its western version. It is the latest title in the Trails series and is considered the end of the Crossbell and Erebonia arcs, serving as a prologue to The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki. It was released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 in August 2020, with ports for the Nintendo Switch and Windows released in August 2021. Its English release is scheduled for July 2023, additionally being ported to PlayStation 5.

2 DAYS AGO