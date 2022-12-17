ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Porch pirate arrested for stealing holiday packages from several Ga. houses, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgif_0jleG7mf00

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County man is in custody after stealing packages off of porches across the county, according to deputies.

Deputies say James William Ford, 39, nabbed holiday packages off of doorsteps in West Jackson, Hoschton, Pendergrass and Jefferson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say they conducted a search warrant at a West Jackson home and found several of the stolen packages.

Investigators say they are trying to identify the rightful owners and get them their packages in time for Christmas.

Ford is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges of porch piracy and theft by taking.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVMdn_0jleG7mf00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Related
accesswdun.com

Clarkesville man arrested for break-ins at Hall County storage facility

A Clarkesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of burglaries in May at Happy Pappy's Storage on Thompson Bridge Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, warrants were issued for Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, following an investigation into break-ins at 11 units at the business on May 12, 2022.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Four arrested in Jackson County meth bust

Four people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after a search at a Hoschton-area home Friday. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said investigators conducted a search at the home on Sam Freeman Road and ultimately arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, of Hoschton, Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, of Braselton, Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, of Braselton and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, of Tucker.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for stealing from Walmart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities asking public's help in finding Forsyth County burglary suspects

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects in a string of recent burglaries in the south end of the county. In a release, the sheriff's office said the burglaries have been happening in the evening hours at unoccupied homes, which it described as unusual behavior for such crimes. The suspects have reportedly been parking in adjacent areas and walking through back yards or woods to reach their targets.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Update: Hit and run driver arrested by FoCo Sheriff’s Office

The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO)Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The driver involved in a hit and run on December 1 has been identified and arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). The FCSO updated the public on its Facebook page after posting an alert earlier this week seeking information on the driver.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
vincennespbs.org

Georgia man jailed in Jasper for stealing a vehicle

A man was arrested in Jasper for Auto Theft. Upon getting information about a possible stolen vehicle, Jasper police made a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle at 11:50 Monday night. It was confirmed that the car the vehicle was stolen and cocaine and marijuana were found in it. Arrested...
JASPER, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County man wanted in rideshare app insurance fraud

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner is searching for a Cobb County man wanted in connection to a case of insurance fraud involving the popular rideshare service "Lyft". Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Wednesday that 26-year-old Daronte Powell of Marietta...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
215K+
Followers
148K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy