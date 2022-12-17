Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say

Read full article on original website
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in carSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
Holiday Joy: When a Child Needs Help This Christmas: Local Children's Charity Provides for Underserved Kids.Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Man charged in deadly shooting of woman outside Montrose-area bar
HOUSTON - A man turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a woman on Sunday outside a local Houston area bar. Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, was charged with murder after shooting a woman outside a bar in Montrose in the 2300 block of Grant Street around 11:10 pm. on Sunday. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a woman, 29, with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot outside.
16-year-old found shot to death in Harris County motel had been left there for days, deputies say
The teen, later identified by authorities as Tyrone Fiamahn, is believed to have been left dead in the room for several days.
Click2Houston.com
16-year-old boy had been dead for several days before being found inside motel room in NW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was found dead inside a motel Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 8 p.m. at the Regency Inn motel, located at 12349 West FM 1960. Responding deputies found the 16-year-old...
21-year-old arrested in connection with death of man shot in his Channelview home, HCSO says
It's unclear what led to the shooting, but on the night of the incident, the victim's father said he saw a man running from his son's room and into a getaway car.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Reward offered for information on driver who hit man, left him for dead near Foster Elementary
Houston police want to know who hit Bernardino Juarez as he was walking near Foster Elementary and left him for dead.
Click2Houston.com
Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
Man Murders Ex Before Killing Himself in Houston Murder-Suicide
A woman who dated a deranged murderer is now dead after he killed her before taking his own life in Houston Thursday. Police say Milton Wayne Cole lured the uncle of Ja’Dee Turner out of his home before shooting her to death. He then shot and killed himself. They were both found dead in her bedroom moments later.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot while walking down the street during altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is now in serious condition after being shot in southeast Houston on Wednesday. According to the Houston Police Department, the woman was shot in the 11800 block of Bay Cedar Road. Officials say the woman was walking on the street when an argument between her...
cw39.com
Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland. According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from...
League City officers go after game console robber but lose him on Bay Area Boulevard, police say
Nope, a transaction with police officers nearby didn't stop a robber from committing a crime on Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
56-year-old ex-con on parole allegedly commits murder while free from jail on personal recognizance bond
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - People on parole are serving the remainder of their sentences in the free world. We've noticed several instances in which the state's prison system and the courts take little or no action when parolees commit new crimes. 56-year-old Michael Carl Draper has six felony convictions. SUGGESTED:...
Situation 'resolved peacefully' after heavy police activity at Baytown Home Depot, officers say
An employee told Eyewitness News that a man was in distress, but no one else was in danger.
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head outside bar in Montrose area
Police say the shooting happened after an argument. The suspect, who is the woman's boyfriend, got away.
KWTX
Houston Police bust human smuggling attempt following car chase
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police has stopped a human smuggling attempt following a car chase with the driver Monday morning. Houston Police responded at around 2 a.m. Dec. 19 at South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway when they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with false plates but the driver sped off.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in vacant building in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vacant building in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of an assistance request at 3577 Yellowstone Blvd around 12 p.m. and found the man dead from what appeared to be blunt force trauma.
mocomotive.com
WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY
Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
'Organized crime is what it is': Police report 812 juggings in 2022 so far, a 13% increase from 2021
Police blame organized crime for the spike in a specific type of robbery cases compared to last year, and most victims don't realize they were being followed.
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend near Wallisville, Harris County sheriff says
Neighbors told investigators the woman woke them up when she was pleading for help before they discovered she stabbed her boyfriend.
