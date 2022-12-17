ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man charged in deadly shooting of woman outside Montrose-area bar

HOUSTON - A man turned himself in for the deadly shooting of a woman on Sunday outside a local Houston area bar. Brandon Rashad McKinney, 31, was charged with murder after shooting a woman outside a bar in Montrose in the 2300 block of Grant Street around 11:10 pm. on Sunday. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting and found a woman, 29, with a gunshot wound in the head in the parking lot outside.
HOUSTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Man surrenders in connection to murder outside of bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman who was shot Sunday night outside of a bar in Montrose has died and a person of interest has turned themselves in to authorities. With help from Quanell X, the suspect, Brandon McKinney turned himself in to police in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police chase in Humble leads to officers finding several counterfeit bills

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police chase starting in Willowbrook ends in Humble with officers discovering thousands of counterfeit bills and a gun in a car. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers received reports of a man driving erratically around a hospital in Willowbrook near Highway 249 and FM 1960.
HUMBLE, TX
KWTX

Houston Police bust human smuggling attempt following car chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police has stopped a human smuggling attempt following a car chase with the driver Monday morning. Houston Police responded at around 2 a.m. Dec. 19 at South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway when they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with false plates but the driver sped off.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

WOULD BE THIEF BREAKS INTO POLICE TRAINING FACILITY

Recently the former Keefer Crossing School in New Caney was taken over by Montgomery County and is now used as a police training facility for active shooting incidents. For the fourth time in the past week cameras and alarms were once again…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/would-be-thief-breaks-into-police-training-facility/
NEW CANEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy