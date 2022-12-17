Read full article on original website
KSLTV
One dead after head-on crash in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on state Route 30, about 8 miles west of Logan and near the Box Elder-Cache county line.
KUTV
West Valley roads closed due to heavy police presence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Roads were closed in a West Valley City neighborhood due a large police presence in the area. The incident happened near a home at 4275 West and 4100 South. Multiple police officers responded to the scene. Crime scene tape was spread across all...
KUTV
Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain
EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
KUTV
Logan Canyon closed from Beaver Mountain to Garden City due to whiteout conditions
BEAVER MOUNTAIN, Utah — US Highway 89 has been closed in Logan Canyon due to whiteout conditions from Beaver Mountain to Garden City. Cache County officials first closed the road around 9 a.m. Wednesday as arctic air blew into the state. Winds of between 35 to 45 miles per...
KUTV
Driver killed in head-on collision with semi in Box Elder County
BEAVER DAM, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a pickup truck was killed after crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a semi truck between Beaver Dam and Petersboro in Box Elder County. Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol were dispatched to State Route 30 near milepost 99 around 1...
KUTV
Estimated $2 million or more in fire damage to cabin in Nordic Valley
NORDIC VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said a cabin is a total loss after a fire in Weber County. They estimated $2 million in damages from the fire, which remains under investigation. The Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and South Ogden City Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
KUTV
Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
KUTV
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
Utah drivers are killing pedestrians, bicyclists in record numbers
As of Monday, Utah motorists had hit and killed 15 bicyclists and 52 pedestrians this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
UPDATE: Rose Park assault suspect taken into custody, road closures lifted
In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect and safely taken him into custody.
KUTV
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
KUTV
Mayor confirms 5 homeless people froze to death on Salt Lake streets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed five unsheltered people have died in the cold over the span of five days in Salt Lake City. The first death of an unsheltered person was reported to have occurred on Dec. 15. One man was found in a tent, and another couple died right in front of one of the new homeless resource centers. Their identities have not yet been released.
Teen dies after crashing car into frozen river in Box Elder County
A teenager died Friday after he crashed his car into the Bear River in Corrine, according to police.
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
KUTV
Police: SLC shooting suspect fired multiple shots, held elderly woman in her home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New information is emerging about a weekend shooting in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park neighborhood over the weekend. According to a probable cause statement, Angel Tinajero, 22, fired multiple rounds and held an elderly woman in her home for more than two hours.
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City
One person died after causing a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon, according to police.
KUTV
South Jordan neighborhood gives to children in need
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Instead of bringing each other gifts or plates of cookies, one South Jordan neighborhood spends that money on children in need for the holidays. "For 17 years, we've just decided that in the neighborhood to use the money that we would normally spend on each other giving neighbor gifts and kind of pull together as a community and give it to something better," said Kristen Maylett.
KUTV
Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
