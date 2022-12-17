ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

One dead after head-on crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on state Route 30, about 8 miles west of Logan and near the Box Elder-Cache county line.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

West Valley roads closed due to heavy police presence

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Roads were closed in a West Valley City neighborhood due a large police presence in the area. The incident happened near a home at 4275 West and 4100 South. Multiple police officers responded to the scene. Crime scene tape was spread across all...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Pickup truck hauling trailer catches fire on Powder Mountain

EDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A pickup truck carrying two occupants reportedly caught fire while hauling a construction trailer uphill in Weber County Tuesday morning. Representatives of Weber Fire District reported that first responders were dispatched to Powder Mountain Road at 10 a.m. on reports of a Ford F-350 that had caught fire.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Reckless wrong-way driver causes 3-car crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City after a man who was driving recklessly reportedly ran a red light into the opposite direction of traffic and crashed into another vehicle, prompting a third crash. Authorities with the Salt Lake City Police...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Mayor confirms 5 homeless people froze to death on Salt Lake streets

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mayor Erin Mendenhall confirmed five unsheltered people have died in the cold over the span of five days in Salt Lake City. The first death of an unsheltered person was reported to have occurred on Dec. 15. One man was found in a tent, and another couple died right in front of one of the new homeless resource centers. Their identities have not yet been released.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

South Jordan neighborhood gives to children in need

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Instead of bringing each other gifts or plates of cookies, one South Jordan neighborhood spends that money on children in need for the holidays. "For 17 years, we've just decided that in the neighborhood to use the money that we would normally spend on each other giving neighbor gifts and kind of pull together as a community and give it to something better," said Kristen Maylett.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Winter overflow beds filling up quickly as Utah stays cold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's bitterly cold outside as low temperatures hover anywhere from the teens to below zero in parts of Utah. With that colder weather, Utah's Office of Homeless Services reports overflow beds are filling up fast. Wayne Niederhauser, state homeless services coordinator, said the state...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy