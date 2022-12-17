Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Checks 2023: What to Expect and When in the New Year
As 2022 comes to a close, many Americans will be wondering if they can expect some financial relief in the next year.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake cracked a bridge, knocked out power for thousands, and triggered over a dozen rippling aftershocks in Northern California
The powerful quake struck at 2:34 a.m. local time on Tuesday about 7.5 miles southwest of the Humboldt County city of Ferndale.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Real coffee, but a fake 'Starbucks' in piracy-ridden Iraq
Everything from the signboard outside down to the napkins bears the official emblem of the top international coffee chain. But in Baghdad, looks are deceiving: The “Starbucks” in the Iraqi capital is unlicensed. Real Starbucks merchandise is imported from neighboring countries to stock the three cafes in the city, but all are operating illegally. Starbucks filed a lawsuit in an attempt to shut down the trademark violation, but the case was halted after the owner allegedly threatened lawyers hired by the coffee house.Be careful, he told them — and boasted of ties to militias and powerful political figures, according...
After 2020's record bloody year, large cities across the nation still face sky-high murder rates 2 years later
Murders spiked nearly 30% in 2020 across the country, according to the FBI. Major cities across the country continue to face high murder rates and violent crime two years on.
Marketing CEO explains how some news, tech corporations are committing 'business suicide'
Win BIG Media CEO Phillip Stutts said that the media industry is not serving its audience and is pushing policies and content that readers are not interested in.
McDonald's Restrooms In Japan Have Cleaning Devices For Phones
It's safe to say that cell phones play a huge role in many of our lives in today's digital age. Years ago, cell phones were primarily used just for communicating with each other through call or text. Now, the capabilities of cell phones have greatly expanded. The Deloitte Center for Technology, Media, and Telecommunications took a survey of 2,005 consumers from the United States and found that people use their cell phones nowadays for tons of activities. For example, the survey found that out of 10 consumers, six of them use their phones to control their smart home devices, and around seven in 10 consumers use their phones to pay and shop. Furthermore, about 68% of 14 to 17-year-olds and 49% of adults said that they find themselves consuming more content on their phones than they intended.
Here's Why Finding Maine Red Lobster Is Getting Difficult
Maine lobster has been gracing the plate of hungry seafood-loving Americans since the state's lobster trap industry surfaced around the 1850s (via Maine An Encyclopedia). However, finding these live crustaceans in grocery stores and purchasing them for your next lobster bake may be more difficult in the near future due to reports from two organizations. Indeed, the Seafood Watch of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) have both recently warned against fishing for lobster because of the potential effect on North Atlantic right whales.
McDonald's Hong Kong Is Swapping Plastic Cutlery For Wood
In 2010, plastic waste measuring up to nearly 8 million metric tons was found in the oceans (via Independent). Studies find that of the 12 million plastic items collected from coastlines, 88% of the plastic waste can be attributed to fast food packaging, making it the biggest global contributor to plastic waste.
Before Chocolate, Milton Hershey Took A Major Candy L
"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again," exhorts the popular expression about persistence and determination ultimately winning the day. It's a quote of particular relevance to a number of renowned entrepreneurs and other famously successful people who didn't always get it right the first — or even the second or third time — and had to keep returning to the drawing board.
Thursday flight cancellations top 1,000 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel
More than 1,000 flights have been cancelled across the United States, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, as severe winter weather threatens holiday travel.
The Coca-Cola Warning Label You'll Only Find Outside The US
Like just about any other law opposed by multiple governing bodies, laws concerning food and food labeling are vastly different in the United States compared to other countries. The beloved Ritz crackers consumed so commonly in America are barred from a handful of countries (including Austria, Hungary, and Iceland among others) due to partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil, a trans-fat that's been illegalized in these nations, per Fox 59. Another sweet treat Americans enjoy, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, can't be found in Norway or Austria because they contain food dyes like Yellow 5 and Red 40. In other European countries, these snacks simply carry a warning for "adverse effects in children."
Mashed
150K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0