SinisterStone
4d ago
It’s really ridiculous too that it was that easy. Someone messed up. So know security after hours with sensors or no one watching the cameras. By some cheap door sensors and motion detectors to send alerts. Geesh.
Reply(1)
3
Related
WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages
A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Milwaukee's North Division High School, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot near North Division High School on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21. Police said the shooting near 10th and Center happened around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim showed up at an area hospital with non-fatal gunshot wounds. What led to the shooting is not yet...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Family Dollar armed robbery, man sought
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are looking for a man who robbed Family Dollar near 13th Street and North Avenue at gunpoint Wednesday, Dec. 21. Police said the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. when a white man entered, displayed a handgun and demanded cash. He ran away after getting money.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
58th and Center vehicle fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 responded to the scene of a vehicle fire near 58th and Center in Milwaukee. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire. This is a developing...
Man killed by police officer at Vets Place Center in Milwaukee
A 66-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee, according to MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee robbery, shooting, victim among 3 arrested
MILWAUKEE - The victim of a Milwaukee robbery and shooting near 48th and Hampton Tuesday night, Dec. 20 was among three 18-year-old men police arrested in the case. Police said the crimes happened around 7 p.m. According to police, a total of three Milwaukee men, 18, including the shooting victim,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party. Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa business armed robbery, no injuries
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m. It is believed the robber fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal Kilbourn Bridge fall, video shows desperate rescue effort
MILWAUKEE - For the first time since Richard Dujardin fell from a raised Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee in August, we’re seeing video of the desperate attempt to save him. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Rhode Island. His family says he was trying to walk across the bridge to visit a church.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family's Christmas presents stolen, thieves on surveillance
MILWAUKEE - Days before Christmas, a Milwaukee family was left without presents after two men broke into their apartment near 27th and Roosevelt on Saturday, Dec. 17. They got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts, but they did leave behind some important evidence. Moments after the two men...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 50th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot Monday evening, Dec. 19 near 50th and North. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. Police said the victim was treated at the scene. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee burglary near 27th and Bolivar; 2 sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking into a burglary near 27th and Bolivar on Saturday, Dec. 17. According to the police, two people forced entry into an occupied residence and removed property. Milwaukee police are looking for the robbers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
