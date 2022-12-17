ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez goes public with new girlfriend

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has gone public with his new girlfriend, JacFit owner Jac Cordeiro. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. You can see the picture here, which is a shot of Rodriguez, Cordeiro and Rodriguez’s daughters posing in front of a Christmas tree. The...
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego

The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
How Steve Cohen, Mets Convinced Justin Verlander To Sign With Team

The New York Mets have been winning a lot this offseason and no win was bigger than signing Justin Verlander. The Mets officially signed the reigning American League Cy Young on Dec. 7., giving him a two-year, $86.7 million deal with a $35 million vesting option for 2025. Verlander became owner Steve Cohen’s first priority after Jacob deGrom left New York to sign a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers.
Padres Sign Matt Carpenter to 1-Year Deal

Free agent Matt Carpenter is headed to sunny San Diego. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the team has signed Carpenter to a one-year deal with a player option for the 2024 season. The 37-year-old’s time in the Majors appeared to be nearing its end before enjoying a resurgence...
