Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
Related
Taunton Man Admits to Vending Machine Fraud Scheme
TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a food and beverage vending machine company has pleaded guilty to defrauding third party buyers out of almost $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was given a suspended sentence on Tuesday and ordered to pay $187,500 in restitution to victims, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Fall River police officer arrested at Foxwoods charged with assault
Details remain scant, but alcohol appears to have been a factor in his arrest.
newbedfordguide.com
48-year-old former fugitive, alleged, rapist in 1994 Attleboro cold case held without bail
“A 48-year-old former fugitive arrested last month for the 1994 violent rape of a woman in Attleboro was ordered held without bail today in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Eduardo Mendez was apprehended last month in New York City on an arrest...
New Bedford Police Seize Over a Kilogram of Fentanyl in Drug Bust
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have seized more than one kilogram of fentanyl and arrested a man they suspect of operating under several aliases in a drug bust on Tuesday. Police said organized crime detectives searched a Pawnee Court home in the Shawmut Village housing complex on Dec. 20.
Police wake, then arrest, man asleep in running car on I-93 ramp, DA says
A man sleeping in his running car in the middle of an I-93 ramp was awoken by police and arrested, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Hayden stated James Knight, 45, of Cambridge was found at 4:15 a.m. on Monday by an MBTA police officer asleep on the Sullivan Square onramp to I-93 north in Charleston. Knight was in a blue Lexus with his headlights off, the attorney said, causing a backup on the ramp.
Matthew Lindner, accused of threatening to kill Boston doctor, due in court
A Texas man indicted for threatening a Boston doctor who provides medical care to transgender people is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas is charged with one count of interstate transmission of threatening communication, which carries up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. He was indicted last week and arrested earlier this month.
Teens charged with armed robbery of mail carrier got idea from TikTok, police say
Two Somerville teens allegedly used an airsoft gun and a knife to rob a female USPS mail carrier in Melrose after they were inspired by TikTok trends “and other places” on how to make money, the Middlesex District Attorney said. The two 16-year-old males were arraigned on Wednesday...
Bail revoked for man accused of attacking, strangling 2 girls in Boston, DA says
A Dorchester man accused of strangling and assaulting two girls in a Boston apartment on Friday — spitting on one repeatedly — was ordered held without bond due to a history of prior domestic violence, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Michael Fairweather, 36, was...
Seth Bourget, FMC Devens correctional officer, convicted in incident injuring handcuffed inmate
A correctional officer at FMC Devens has been convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights in connection with a June 2019 incident that left a handcuffed inmate requiring 12 staples to the back of his skull, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s Office. Seth Bourget, 42, of...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts senior correctional officer facing 10 years in prison for assault on inmate with mental illness
BOSTON – A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior Massachusetts correctional officer of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Seth M. Bourget, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
Mass. Fugitive Wanted for 1991 Homicide Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala
Mario R. Garcia had been on the lam since he was 19 years old when he allegedly stabbed Ismael Recinos-Garcia to death during a fight in Attleboro, Mass., on Nov. 16, 1991 A Massachusetts fugitive wanted for a homicide that happened in 1991 was found in Guatemala, where authorities say he was operating a shrimp farm. The multi-agency investigation ended on Dec. 14 when authorities followed a lead they had discovered earlier this year that led them to Mario R. Garcia, 50, at the shrimp farm in Iztapa,...
New Bedford Lab Involved in Kickback Allegations
NEW BEDFORD — The state Attorney General's office has settled with a Rhode Island clinical laboratory over a purported kickback and false claims scheme that allegedly involved a laboratory in New Bedford. The Massachusetts Attorney General's office says Dominion Diagnostics of North Kingstown, Rhode Island has agreed to pay...
capecod.com
Sandwich Police arrest man on drug and weapon charges
SANDWICH – A 28 year old man from Waban Massachusetts is facing serious charges of Trafficking Class A Ketamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Suboxone, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class C, Possession of Firearm without FID Card, Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, and Improper Storage of a Firearm.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns
BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
‘Porch Pirate’ suspect arrested; Video captures man stealing Christmas packages
A “Porch Pirate” suspect who was captured on video surveillance on Dec. 15 stealing three packages from the porch of a Fall River home was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Fall River Police Department. The department stated the suspect was identified as Joseph Machado, 43, of Fall...
Keith Jones, man accused of fatally shooting Worcester mom of 2, indicted on murder charge
A Fitchburg man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the July 16 double shooting in Worcester that killed a mother of two and injured another woman. Keith Jones, 32, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and several other firearms-related charges, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
newstalknewengland.com
Boston Gang Member And Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 8 Years In Prison
On Thursday, December 15, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Damian Cortez, 34, of Quincy, Massachusetts to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2022, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute...
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1